  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. gujarat titans
images

Gujarat Titans

Owner: CBC Capital Partners

The Gujarat Titans are a professional franchise cricket team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. They compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Founded in 2021, the Titans' home ground is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. The franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. The team's current captain is Shubman Gill, after Hardik Pandya was traded back to Mumbai Indians. Ashish Nehra serves as the head coach.

In August 2021, the IPL Governing Council issued an invitation to tender for two new franchises. A total of 22 companies declared interest, but with a high base price, there were no more than six serious bidders. The BCCI allowed a consortium of three companies or individuals to bid for each franchise. In October 2021, CBC Capital Partners won the rights to operate the Ahmedabad franchise with a bid of ₹5,625 crore (US$700 million). Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, the franchise drafted Hardik Pandya as their captain.

One of the critical decisions for the new franchise was the appointment of the captain. Hardik Pandya, an experienced all-rounder for India, was drafted as the leader of the Gujarat Titans. Pandya's leadership skills, batting prowess, and ability to contribute with the ball made him an ideal choice.In their debut 2022 season, Gujarat Titans won their maiden IPL title under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

In February 2022, the team was officially named Gujarat Titans. They gained their first win against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, the first in their inaugural campaign. The Titans eventually won 10 of their 14 group matches, qualifying at the top of the table with 20 points.

They then won the first qualifier against Rajasthan Royals, whom they would meet again in the final after their qualifier win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the final, Gujarat won the toss and elected to bowl first, restricting Rajasthan to 130. They chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, with Shubham Gill hitting the winning six off the first ball of the 19th over. Hardik Pandya was named Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/17 and his 34 from 30 balls with a strike rate of 113.33.

Prior to the 2022 season, the team held their first-ever player auction. Despite facing criticism for their auction strategy and player selections, the Gujarat Titans defied expectations and performed remarkably well. Their first victory against Lucknow Super Giants, another debutant franchise, set the tone for their campaign.Throughout the group stage, the Titans displayed consistency and teamwork, winning 10 out of their 14 matches. Their strong performances earned them the top spot in the league table, securing 20 points.In the playoffs, the Titans faced Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier. They emerged victorious, setting up a final clash against the same opponent. In the qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Titans showcased their resilience and mental toughness to book a spot in the summit clash.

The final against Rajasthan Royals proved to be a closely contested affair. After winning the toss and opting to field first, the Gujarat Titans' bowling unit delivered an impressive performance, restricting the opposition to a modest total of 130.

In the run chase, the Titans displayed composure and determination. Shubman Gill, the young opener, played a crucial role, hitting the winning six in the 19th over to seal the victory. Hardik Pandya's all-round contribution, including his economical bowling spell and a valuable innings with the bat, earned him the Man of the Match award.

By winning the IPL title in their debut season, the Gujarat Titans joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second team to achieve this feat.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  2. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18