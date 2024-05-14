The Gujarat Titans are a professional franchise cricket team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. They compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Founded in 2021, the Titans' home ground is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. The franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. The team's current captain is Shubman Gill, after Hardik Pandya was traded back to Mumbai Indians. Ashish Nehra serves as the head coach.

In August 2021, the IPL Governing Council issued an invitation to tender for two new franchises. A total of 22 companies declared interest, but with a high base price, there were no more than six serious bidders. The BCCI allowed a consortium of three companies or individuals to bid for each franchise. In October 2021, CBC Capital Partners won the rights to operate the Ahmedabad franchise with a bid of ₹5,625 crore (US$700 million). Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, the franchise drafted Hardik Pandya as their captain.

In February 2022, the team was officially named Gujarat Titans. They gained their first win against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, the first in their inaugural campaign. The Titans eventually won 10 of their 14 group matches, qualifying at the top of the table with 20 points.

They then won the first qualifier against Rajasthan Royals, whom they would meet again in the final after their qualifier win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the final, Gujarat won the toss and elected to bowl first, restricting Rajasthan to 130. They chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, with Shubham Gill hitting the winning six off the first ball of the 19th over. Hardik Pandya was named Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/17 and his 34 from 30 balls with a strike rate of 113.33.

By winning the IPL title in their debut season, the Gujarat Titans joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second team to achieve this feat.