Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator Highlights, IPL 2025: MI Beat GT By 20 Runs To Reach Qualifier 2

It was going to be challenging with the dew coming. The bowlers held their nerves really well. To be honest, I have played those shots before in the tournament and found fielders. Somewhere down the line you got to be lucky and today was that day for me. I got lucky as those catches were dropped. But even after that you got to play. I was focussing on keeping the momentum and tempo going. Was a good bowling effort. Jonny I have watched him over the years from the other side. We know the quality he has. Lot of experience playing in this format. Never looked like he was playing the first game. We got the start and capitalized on it."