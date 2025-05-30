Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator Highlights, IPL 2025: MI Beat GT By 20 Runs To Reach Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Where To Watch
The Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator, IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
The Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator, IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Weather Report
Despite the lack of a reserve day, fans can be assured that there is little chance of rain playing spoilsport during the Eliminator match.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts show that Mullanpur may experience partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of brief rain or thundershowers in certain areas, but as per AccuWeather, there’s a 0% chance of rain during the match.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Head To Head
Gujarat Titans have played seven matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. GT have a better record with five wins, whereas the five-time champions have won only two matches against GT.
Total matches played - 7
MI won - 2
GT won - 5
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Key Battles
Suryakumar Yadav vs Prasidh Krishna
Sai Sudharsan vs Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Unavailable Players
From Mumbai Indians, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch have left due to the WTC final. Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson have taken replaced them temporarily.
And from Gujarat Titans, Kusal Mendis is filling in a temporary replacement.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Fun In Training!
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Toss Update
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Impact Subs
Gujarat Titans: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan.
Mumbai Indians: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Battle Begins!
We’re underway in Mullanpur! Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow walk out to open batting for MI, and Mohammed Siraj takes the new ball for GT. No golden duck. MI off to a steady start
MI: 3/0 (0.2)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sharma Drops Catch!
Mumbai Indians dealing in boundaries early!
Rohit Sharma survived a dropped catch and is making it count with two classy fours off Siraj.
MI: 26/0 (2.2)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Bairstow Is Back!
Jonny Bairstow is playing like he never left the IPL -- hammering 44* off just 17 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. His brutal 26-run assault on Prasidh Krishna in the 4th over has turned the heat up early.
Rohit Sharma, though lucky with two dropped chances, has capitalized with 33 off 19 balls, sweeping Sai Kishore for two fours and a six in the 6th over.
MI: 79/0 (6 overs)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Bairstow Departs!
Finally a relief for Gujarat! Jonny Bairstow departs after a blazing 47 off just 22 balls, smashing 4 fours and 3 sixes. His aggressive start gave Mumbai the perfect platform. Sai Kishore gets the breakthrough with help from a brilliant relay catch between Sai Sudharsan and Coetzee at short third.
MI: 84/1 (7.2)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SKY's Wicket!
Suryakumar Yadav departs for 33 off 20 balls! Sai Kishore traps SKY with a well-set trap -- a full toss around middle and leg, SKY tries a sweep but skies it. Washington Sundar runs in from deep backward square leg to take a brilliant running catch.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sharma's Show In Mullanpur
Rohit Sharma is putting on a show in Mullanpur! The Hitman is timing it beautifully, cruising past 80 with ease. Tilak Varma has joined the party too, smashing two big sixes. Mumbai Indians are 181/2 in 16.1 overs and eyeing a total well above 220. Gujarat Titans need a breakthrough fast!
MI: 181/2 (16.1)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Double Blow
Mohammed Siraj turns the tide in the 18th over by removing the dangerous Tilak Varma, who was looking to ramp a short ball but feathered it to keeper Kusal Mendis for 25 off just 11 balls.
This came right after Prasidh Krishna had sent Rohit Sharma back for a superb 81 off 50 balls, caught by Rashid Khan at mid-wicket off a mistimed slog. These two quick wickets have pegged Mumbai Indians back after a blazing middle phase.
MI: 195/4 (17.3)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Siraj Injured?
Mohammed Siraj appeared to be in discomfort. The commentators suspect it could be cramp or exhaustion. The physio out to assess him.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Pandya Time!
Hardik Pandya finishes strong! The MI skipper turns up the heat in the final over, hammering back-to-back sixes off Gerald Coetzee to take Mumbai Indians to a formidable 219/5 in 19.4 overs.
Earlier, Mumbai lost two quick wickets in the 18th over as Prasidh Krishna dismissed Rohit Sharma for a scintillating 81 and Naman Dhir for 9, but Hardik’s late fireworks ensured MI ended on a high in this Eliminator clash!
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Innings Break
Mumbai Indians post a huge total of 228/5. And it was the captain Hardik Pandya whose late fireworks, smashing 22 runs off just 9 balls, including three big sixes in the final over. That last over by Gerald Coetzee went for 22 runs, with four wides as well.
Gujarat Titans now need 229 to win and stay alive in the tournament. It won’t be easy.
GT: 3/0 (0.3)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Chase Begins!
Gujarat Titans start their chase, and reach 3 runs without losing a wicket in just 3 balls. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are both off the mark, getting quick singles off Trent Boult’s first over.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: WICKET!!
OMG! Just 4 balls in, Shubman Gill is out LBW to Trent Boult! GT lose their skipper early in this big chase. Boult swings it in sharply, Gill misses a hoick, and the umpire’s finger is up. Review taken but not saved.
GT: 8/1 (1.3)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Mendis Goes Big!
Kusal Mendis has wasted no time! After a quiet start, he smashes Boult for back-to-back sixes. Sai Sudharsan joins in with a six of his own earlier in the over. Gujarat fighting back after Gill’s early exit, but still need 199 off 102 balls.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan's Wonders!
40 off 23 balls! And in the making, Sai Sudharsan becomes the second batter to aggregate 700-plus in an IPL edition before turning 24, after Shubman Gill in 2023 (890).
Sai and Kusal Mendis are taking the fight to Mumbai! 14 off Hardik’s first – Gujarat now need 174 off 90 balls.
GT: 59/1 (5.3)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Hit Wicket!
Kusal Mendis gifts Mumbai a breakthrough in the most uncharacteristic manner. Trying to maneuver Santner off the back foot, Mendis loses balance and crashes into his stumps. That’s the fifth time Santner has dismissed Mendis in T20s -- and this one will sting the most. Mendis walks back for 20 off 10 (1 four, 2 sixes)
How Many Hit Wickets?
This season so far including Mendis, three hit wickets have been recorded.
Abhinav Manohar (SRH) vs MI
Krunal Pandya (RCB) vs SRH
Kusal Mendis (GT) vs MI
GT: 67/2 (6.2)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sudharsan, Sudharsan!
Yes, the chase is alive. Gujarat Titans move to 119/2 in 11 overs, needing another 110 runs off 54 balls. Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the charge with a 70 off 38 balls, striking at 184.21, while Washington Sundar has chipped in with a handy 26 off 16.
GT: 119/2 (11)
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Bumrah's Yorker!
Bumrah bowls a perfect yorker and bowls Washington Sundar! Sundar tried to flick but missed, and the ball hit the stumps. Sundar is out for 48 off 24.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sudharsan's Wicket!
And that's how the collapse started. Sai Sudharsan gets dismissed by Richard Gleeson for 80 runs off 49 balls. Gleeson bowled a full delivery that Sudharsan attempted to scoop but missed, resulting in his stumps being shattered leaving Gujarat Titans needing 54 runs from the final 24 balls
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: OVER!
3 balls for 21! That's not possible. GT end their hopes.
Lost their last wicket as Shahrukh Khan gets caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Ashwani Kumar. They finish on 208/6, falling short by 20 runs. Mumbai Indians clinch the win and move on to Qualifier 2, in hunt for their sixth title.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: 400-plus!
400-plus match aggregates in IPL playoffs:
436 - MI vs GT, Mullanpur, 2025 Eliminator
428 - PBKS vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2014 Q2
408 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2016 Final
400 - RCB vs LSG, Kolkata, 2022 Eliminator
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Player Of The Match
Rohit Sharma earns the Player of the Match honour.
In the post match eve he said, "I have got only four fities. Would have loved to score more fifties. Good day for us as a team. I do understand the importance of playing this eliminator and going through this and taking the next step forward. Really proud of a complete team effort. When I play the game, I try to do my best keeping everything aside. Making sure how I can do the job for the team. I had to make the most of the luck. I am glad I could do that. Get the team into a good position.
It was going to be challenging with the dew coming. The bowlers held their nerves really well. To be honest, I have played those shots before in the tournament and found fielders. Somewhere down the line you got to be lucky and today was that day for me. I got lucky as those catches were dropped. But even after that you got to play. I was focussing on keeping the momentum and tempo going. Was a good bowling effort. Jonny I have watched him over the years from the other side. We know the quality he has. Lot of experience playing in this format. Never looked like he was playing the first game. We got the start and capitalized on it."
What's Next?
With this result, Gujarat Titans end their campaign after a beautiful yet heart-breaking journey. However, Mumbai Indians will meet Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 qualifier 2 match on June 1, Sunday.
Thank-You!
That's all from our end. See you again on Sunday in the qualifier 2 match. Till then, Good Night and Take Care!