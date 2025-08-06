Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood Express Concern Over The Tragedy

A major cloudburst triggered a flash flood, causing massive destruction in the Dharali village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday (August 5). Celebs have expressed concern over the tragedy.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Celebs react to Uttarkashi cloudburst
Celebs react to Uttarkashi cloudburst Photo: Celebs pics- IMDb
Summary
  • A cloudburst caused a major flash flood in Uttarakhand's Dharali area on Tuesday.

  • 4 people are reported to be dead. Several homes, hotels and homestays are being swept away

  • Celebs expressed concern over the tragic incident

A major cloudburst triggered a flash flood, causing massive destruction in the Dharali village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday (August 5). The flood swept away homes, shops, and roads, and also damaged several infrastructures. At least four people lost their lives. There are also reports of people trapped under debris, while 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away. The rescue operations are currently underway. Celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonu Sood have expressed their concern over the tragic incident.

Celebs react to Uttarkashi cloudburst

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all (sic)."

In another post, she also provided emergency contact numbers to support ongoing relief operations.

"Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre has issued the following emergency numbers: 01374222126, 01374222722, 9456556431," read the message.

Visual from Uttarkashi, where houses are being swept away by a flash flood on Tuesday - X/@UttarkashiPol
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

BY Outlook News Desk

Expressing his concern, Sonu Sood wrote on X, "Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prayers for every life affected. It's time the nation comes together -- while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life."

Bhumi wrote on Instagram Stories, "What's happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking."

"Forests being cut down for unsustainable levels of development. Zero thought to balance. Every monsoon these states go through incredible amounts of devastation due to floods. Some visuals are so scary. My heart goes out to those that have to deal with this. We are all nothing in front of the wrath of nature. Learn,” she added.

Adivi Sesh took to X and wrote, "Praying for #Uttarakhand. Heartbreaking visuals."

Vivek Oberoi is also "shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic cloudburst in Uttarakhand."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Dharali, Uttarkashi, who are battling its devastating aftermath. May the rescue and relief efforts bring hope and safety to all those affected," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the cloudburst and flash flood-affected areas in Dharali. He also visited Dharali village.

Reports claim that nearly half of the Dharali village was wiped out by the devastating flash flood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 130 people are said to have been evacuated safely.

Published At:
