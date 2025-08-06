Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood Express Concern Over The Tragedy

A major cloudburst triggered a flash flood, causing massive destruction in the Dharali village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday (August 5). The flood swept away homes, shops, and roads, and also damaged several infrastructures. At least four people lost their lives. There are also reports of people trapped under debris, while 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away. The rescue operations are currently underway. Celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonu Sood have expressed their concern over the tragic incident.