Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date, Streaming Timings In India And Worldwide

Eleven and her gang are ready for "one last adventure" in the final episode of Stranger Things Season 5.
The last trailer of the final episode was unveiled yesterday.
Here's all you need to know about the release date and timings of Stranger Things Season 5 final episode in India and worldwide.
Netflix's Stranger Things franchise is finally coming to an end with Season 5. After Volume 1 and 2, fans are ready to witness the final episode, where Eleven and her gang are set for the final battle against Vecna. The second volume of Stranger Things season 5, which was released on December 25 (in the US) and December 26 in other countries, showed the gang entering the Upside Down, which was revealed as a wormhole. The stakes are higher in the finale episode, with some of the unexpected moments which we aren't ready for. We got a glimpse of Stranger Things 5 last episode in the trailer, unveiled by the streamer yesterday.
Stranger Things season 5 final episode release date and time
The final episode of the fifth season of Stranger Things, titled The Rightside Up will be released on Netflix on December 31 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. This timing applies to United States and Canada. Viewers in other regions can watch the episode on January 1, 2026, due to different time zones.
Stranger Things Season 5 last episode streaming timings India and worldwide
US and Canada: December 31 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Brazil: December 31 at 10pm
UK: January 1 at 1am
Europe (CET): January 1 at 2am
India: January 1 at 6:30am IST
Japan: January 1 at 10am
Australia: January 1 at 12pm
New Zealand: January 1 at 2pm
The total runtime of Stranger Things 5 final episode is about 2 hours and 5 minutes, the longest episode in the series.
Stranger Things Season 5 finale will be screened at over 620 theatres across the US and Canada, show creator Ross Duffer informed on Tuesday.
“Over 1.1 million of you have already RSVPed to the finale screenings on NYE and New Year’s Day, and more than 3,500 showtimes across 620+ theaters are already completely full,” Duffer wrote on Instagram.
“What a way to close out a ten-year journey—together. Maybe we’ll see some of you in LA,” he concluded his post.
Watch the last trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 final episode here.
Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke, among others, round out the cast of Stranger Things 5.