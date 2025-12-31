Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date, Streaming Timings In India And Worldwide

Eleven and her gang are ready for "one last adventure" in the final episode of Stranger Things Season 5.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stranger Things 5 final episode details
Stranger Things 5 final episode release date, timings update Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Eleven and her gang are ready for "one last adventure" in the final episode of Stranger Things Season 5.

  • The last trailer of the final episode was unveiled yesterday.

  • Here's all you need to know about the release date and timings of Stranger Things Season 5 final episode in India and worldwide.

Netflix's Stranger Things franchise is finally coming to an end with Season 5. After Volume 1 and 2, fans are ready to witness the final episode, where Eleven and her gang are set for the final battle against Vecna. The second volume of Stranger Things season 5, which was released on December 25 (in the US) and December 26 in other countries, showed the gang entering the Upside Down, which was revealed as a wormhole. The stakes are higher in the finale episode, with some of the unexpected moments which we aren't ready for. We got a glimpse of Stranger Things 5 last episode in the trailer, unveiled by the streamer yesterday.

Here's all you need to know about the release date and timings of Stranger Things Season 5 final episode in India and worldwide.

Noah Schnapp pens a heartfelt note for fans to mark the streaming of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 - Instagram/Noah Schnapp
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Out: Noah Schnapp Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans; Urges To 'Cherish Last Moments'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Stranger Things season 5 final episode release date and time

The final episode of the fifth season of Stranger Things, titled The Rightside Up will be released on Netflix on December 31 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. This timing applies to United States and Canada. Viewers in other regions can watch the episode on January 1, 2026, due to different time zones.

Related Content
Related Content

Stranger Things Season 5 last episode streaming timings India and worldwide

  • US and Canada: December 31 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

  • Brazil: December 31 at 10pm

  • UK: January 1 at 1am

  • Europe (CET): January 1 at 2am

  • India: January 1 at 6:30am IST

  • Japan: January 1 at 10am

  • Australia: January 1 at 12pm

  • New Zealand: January 1 at 2pm

Rohit Sharma’s Stranger Things Prep Goes Viral Ahead Of VHT 2025-26, Says, 'Vecna Teri Fielding Set Hai' - Video - X/ NetflixIndia
Rohit Sharma Quips ‘Vecna, Teri Fielding Set Hai’ In Viral Stranger Things Video Ahead Of VHT 2025-26 - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The total runtime of Stranger Things 5 final episode is about 2 hours and 5 minutes, the longest episode in the series.

Stranger Things Season 5 finale will be screened at over 620 theatres across the US and Canada, show creator Ross Duffer informed on Tuesday.

“Over 1.1 million of you have already RSVPed to the finale screenings on NYE and New Year’s Day, and more than 3,500 showtimes across 620+ theaters are already completely full,” Duffer wrote on Instagram.

“What a way to close out a ten-year journey—together. Maybe we’ll see some of you in LA,” he concluded his post.

Watch the last trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 final episode here.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke, among others, round out the cast of Stranger Things 5.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: JHKD Hand Crushing 9 Wicket Defeat To TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Priyam Garg Falls, UP Just 79 Away From Victory

  5. Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL Slide To 155/8 As Navdeep Saini Departs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  4. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

  5. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: JHKD Hand Crushing 9 Wicket Defeat To TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller