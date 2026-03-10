One Piece Season 2 Release Date, India Premiere Time, Where To Watch And Episode Details

Summary of this article
One Piece Season 2 is finally set to arrive on Netflix, bringing back Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew for a new chapter of adventures. Fans of the live-action adaptation have been waiting since the success of the first season, and the second instalment promises bigger battles, new characters and a deeper dive into the Grand Line.
One Piece Season 2 Release Date And Time In India
According to Netflix’s global release schedule, all episodes of One Piece Season 2 will drop together for viewers around the world. For audiences in India, the series will begin streaming on Netflix on March 10 at 12:31 pm IST, aligning with the global launch at 12:01 am Pacific Time. Unlike weekly releases, the entire season will be available to watch in one go.
The new season runs for a combined duration of around 481 minutes across eight episodes. The story continues the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates as they begin their exploration of the Grand Line.
What happens in One Piece season 2
The second season, titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, follows Luffy and his crew as they continue their quest to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. The treasure, once owned by the Pirate King Gold Roger, remains the ultimate prize in the world of pirates.
Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.
Several new actors also join the series. Charithra Chandran appears as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello plays Mr. 0 and Katey Sagal takes on the role of Dr. Kureha. The beloved character Tony Tony Chopper is also introduced, voiced by Mikaela Hoover.
The new storyline will take viewers to key locations from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak and Little Garden. Early teasers hint at larger sea battles, stranger islands and emotional moments between the crew.
After the strong reception of its first season, the Netflix adaptation continues to expand the One Piece universe while staying close to the spirit of Oda’s long-running manga series.