One Piece Season 2 Release Date, India Premiere Time, Where To Watch And Episode Details

One Piece Season 2 is finally arriving on Netflix, bringing Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew back for a new adventure. Here’s everything to know about the One Piece Season 2 release date, India premiere time, episode count and where viewers can stream the live-action series.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
One Piece Season 2
One Piece Season 2 Drops On Netflix Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • One Piece Season 2 premieres on Netflix with all eight episodes.

  • India release time confirmed for One Piece Season 2 global drop.

  • Luffy and Straw Hat crew enter the Grand Line arc.

One Piece Season 2 is finally set to arrive on Netflix, bringing back Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew for a new chapter of adventures. Fans of the live-action adaptation have been waiting since the success of the first season, and the second instalment promises bigger battles, new characters and a deeper dive into the Grand Line.

One Piece Season 2 Release Date And Time In India

According to Netflix’s global release schedule, all episodes of One Piece Season 2 will drop together for viewers around the world. For audiences in India, the series will begin streaming on Netflix on March 10 at 12:31 pm IST, aligning with the global launch at 12:01 am Pacific Time. Unlike weekly releases, the entire season will be available to watch in one go.

The new season runs for a combined duration of around 481 minutes across eight episodes. The story continues the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates as they begin their exploration of the Grand Line.

OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: New Shows And Hollywood Films Arrive

BY Aishani Biswas

What happens in One Piece season 2

The second season, titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, follows Luffy and his crew as they continue their quest to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. The treasure, once owned by the Pirate King Gold Roger, remains the ultimate prize in the world of pirates.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date and time out - X
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date And Time Revealed, Makers Drop New Intense Poster Featuring Ranveer Singh
Aspirants Season 3 release date announced - Instagram/Prime Video
Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch TVF's Hit Series
Heated Rivalry Season 2 release date - X
Heated Rivalry Season 2 Expected To Release In April 2027? Here's What We Know
Beef Season 2 announced with first look images - Netflix
Beef Season 2: Netflix Unveils First-Look Images, Announces Release Date
Related Content

Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Several new actors also join the series. Charithra Chandran appears as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello plays Mr. 0 and Katey Sagal takes on the role of Dr. Kureha. The beloved character Tony Tony Chopper is also introduced, voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Countdown Begins - Netflix
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Countdown Begins: Cast, Plot, Streaming And More

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The new storyline will take viewers to key locations from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak and Little Garden. Early teasers hint at larger sea battles, stranger islands and emotional moments between the crew.

After the strong reception of its first season, the Netflix adaptation continues to expand the One Piece universe while staying close to the spirit of Oda’s long-running manga series.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  2. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  4. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  5. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  2. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

  4. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Gets Major Update After Theatrical Plan Dropped

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  6. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

  7. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  8. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay