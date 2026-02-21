All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Countdown Begins: Cast, Plot, Streaming And More

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 plot raises survival stakes.
Returning cast includes Park Ji-hu and Yoon Chan-young.
Netflix Korean horror series tipped for late 2026 release.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has become one of the most talked-about zombie K-dramas since the explosive success of its first outing. The Netflix Korean horror series struck a nerve with its mix of high school tension and brutal survival chaos. Now, viewers are waiting to see how the story moves forward after that haunting finale.
The original season followed students trapped inside a school as a fast-spreading virus turned classmates and teachers into flesh-hungry zombies. It was intense, emotional and often heartbreaking. Season 2 is expected to pick up from the aftermath, focusing on survivors who are no longer just fighting the infected but also wrestling with trauma and guilt.
All of Us Are Dead season 2 cast and returning characters
The new season is set to bring back key faces. Park Ji-hu returns as Nam On-jo, while Yoon Chan-young reprises his role as Lee Cheong-san. Cho Yi-hyun is expected to continue as Choi Nam-ra, whose fate remains one of the show’s biggest talking points. Lomon also returns as Lee Su-hyeok.
Supporting characters including Ma-ru, So Ju-ran and Han Doo-seok are likely to add further depth as the survival drama widens beyond the school setting.
All of Us Are Dead season 2 streaming platform and release window
Like the first season, the sequel will stream exclusively on Netflix. While the platform has not issued a formal premiere announcement, reports suggest that All of Us Are Dead Season 2 could arrive around early December 2026. Until confirmation drops, the countdown continues.