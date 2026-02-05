Lust Stories 3 First Look Unveiled: Four New Directors, Four Fresh Stories With Stellar Cast

Lust Stories, Netflix's International Emmy–nominated anthology, is back with Part 2 with fresh stories and new directors. Lust Stories 3 is headlined by both old and new cast, including Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth. Like the previous anthologies, Lust Stories will also have four short films of love, desire and intimacy. Acclaimed filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj will take the helm of the upcoming anthology.