Lust Stories 3 First Look Unveiled: Four New Directors, Four Fresh Stories With Stellar Cast

Netflix anthology Lust Stories is back with part 3, with a stellar ensemble cast.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lust Stories 3
Lust Stories 3 first look unveiled Photo: Netflix
  • Netflix unveiled the first look of Lust Stories 3.

  • Four new filmmakers will take the helm of the upcoming anthology.

  • It is headlined by both old and new cast, including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan and others.

Lust Stories, Netflix's International Emmy–nominated anthology, is back with Part 2 with fresh stories and new directors. Lust Stories 3 is headlined by both old and new cast, including Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth. Like the previous anthologies, Lust Stories will also have four short films of love, desire and intimacy. Acclaimed filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj will take the helm of the upcoming anthology.

Rao, Bhardwaj, Batra, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, and Utkarshini Vashishtha have penned the stories of the anthology. Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua have served as the producers.

Lust Stories 3 announced

Sharing the first look of Lust Stories 3 on Instagram, the streamer wrote, "Sparks will fly. Hearts will race. These stories will surprise you yet again 👀
The award-winning series returns with four new directors, four new stories, and a whole lot of lust. Watch Lust Stories 3, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)."

The official logline of the anthology reads: "Through four bite-sized yet emotionally resonant films, the anthology once again explores lust, love, relationships, and repressed desire, offering fresh perspectives on intimacy, longing, and human connection in all their complexity."

The team, in a joint statement, shared, "This new chapter of Lust Stories continues our desire to explore intimacy in all its contradictions, tender, uncomfortable, restrained, and deeply personal forms."

They also said that each film "approaches human connection from a distinct point of view, reflecting how desire and relationships are shaped by context, silence, and vulnerability."

About Lust Stories

Lust Stories was released in 2018 with four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The cast included Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia and others.

Lust Stories 2 came out in 2023. It featured four films by directors R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The anthology starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Kajol, Tillotama Shome, and Amruta Subhash.

