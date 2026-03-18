Chelsea 0-3 PSG, UCL: Blues Beaten As Les Parisens Enter QFs
Eight months after losing the Club World Cup final to Chelsea, PSG inflicted a huge two-legged beating of the English team with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu scoring the goals at Stamford Bridge. PSG will continue its title defense against either Galatasaray or Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Galatasaray won the first leg 1-0. Some of the home fans started booing during the first half of Tuesday’s loss and ironically cheered their players when they completed a pass. The defeat could have been worse, but some Chelsea fans had already seen enough and started to leave after PSG’s third goal in the 62nd minute.
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