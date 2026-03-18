Chelsea 0-3 PSG, UCL: Blues Beaten As Les Parisens Enter QFs

Eight months after losing the Club World Cup final to Chelsea, PSG inflicted a huge two-legged beating of the English team with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu scoring the goals at Stamford Bridge. PSG will continue its title defense against either Galatasaray or Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Galatasaray won the first leg 1-0. Some of the home fans started booing during the first half of Tuesday’s loss and ironically cheered their players when they completed a pass. The defeat could have been worse, but some Chelsea fans had already seen enough and started to leave after PSG’s third goal in the 62nd minute.

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Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate their victory at the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Champions League: Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea fans display a banner reads "Champions of the World" during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
PSG's Senny Mayulu, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate after PSG's Bradley Barcola scored his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr, right, in action against PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, right, makes a save from PSG's Bradley Barcola during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
PSG's Willian Pacho, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Liam Delap during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Romeo Lavia during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Champions League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea's Liam Delap makes an attempt to score during the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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