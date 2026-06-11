FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Shakira, Burna Boy Light Up Mexico City Ahead Of Tournament Opener

The first of the three opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was held at the Azteca Stadium, renamed Mexico City Stadium for the duration of the tournament, in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. The star-studded opening ceremony featuring Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin kicked off the 2026 World Cup before a crowd of more than 80,000 at the revamped venue. Mexico opened the 48-team tournament against South Africa -- a rematch of the opening game of the World Cup 2010 -- as the global showpiece began amid escalating protests and social tensions in the capital. See the best photos from the opening ceremony here.

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J Balvin, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Colombian singer J Balvin performs before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026 AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Mexican pop rock band Mana perform before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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FIFA World Cup 2026
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City AP
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony fans ap photo
Mexico fans on the stands wait for the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony Mana ap photo
Mana performs before the start of the World Cup Group A match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony performers 2 ap photo
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony Alejandro Dominguez Aleksander Ceferin ap photo
CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, center, with UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin before the start of the World Cup Group A match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony Shakira ap photo
Singer Shakira performs on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony Shakira 2 ap photo
Colombian artist Shakira, with her brother Antonio Mebarak, left, wait her turn to perform during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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