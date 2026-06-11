FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Shakira, Burna Boy Light Up Mexico City Ahead Of Tournament Opener
The first of the three opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was held at the Azteca Stadium, renamed Mexico City Stadium for the duration of the tournament, in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. The star-studded opening ceremony featuring Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin kicked off the 2026 World Cup before a crowd of more than 80,000 at the revamped venue. Mexico opened the 48-team tournament against South Africa -- a rematch of the opening game of the World Cup 2010 -- as the global showpiece began amid escalating protests and social tensions in the capital. See the best photos from the opening ceremony here.
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