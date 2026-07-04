Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Film Fails To Earn Rs 10 Crore

Alpha recorded the lowest opening day collection in the YRF Spy Universe.
The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, marking the franchise's first female-led action feature.
Alpha earned significantly less than YRF's previous films like War 2 and Pathaan, which opened to Rs 52 crore and Rs 57 crore, respectively.
Alpha box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film arrived in cinemas on July 3 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Billed as "first female-led" from Yash Raj Films' spy universe, Alpha had a slow opening compared to previous spy-thrillers of the universe. Have a look at Day 1 collection of Alpha.
Alpha box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Alpha collected only Rs 9.25 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day across 7534 shows at 20% occupancy.
Yash Raj Films spy universe's previous release, War 2 (2025), starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, raked in Rs 52 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 1 across 19,455 shows, despite poor reviews. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023) had an opening of Rs 57 crore net. Alpha has registered the lowest opening in the YRF spy universe films.
However, the spy thriller has surpassed the Day 1 collection of Alia's previous theatrical release, Jigra (2024), which earned Rs 4.55 crore net on its first day from 5779 shows.
Alpha worldwide collection
Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 5 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 16.10 crore.
Alpha will also face competition from Welcome to the Jungle, which hit the screens on June 26. Dhamaal 4, which is releasing on July 10, is also a major contender at the box office.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Hrithik Roshan made a special cameo appearance with his War character, Kabir.