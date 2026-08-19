Day In Pics: August 19, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 19, 2026

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Fire broke out at Mirza Galib Street in Kolkata
Police personnel present at the site after a fire broke out at a dingy five-storey building on Mirza Galib Street, leaving at least nine people, including a four-year-old child, dead and six others injured in the incident, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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UP–Japan Investment Meet 2026 in Delhi
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, second left, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, second right, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, third left, and others during the UP–Japan Investment Meet 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Waterlogging after rain in Guwahati
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road at Rajgarh area following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI
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BJD protest over errors in school textbooks in Balangir
BJD leaders along with party student wings, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) members during a protest rally ‘Shiksha Bachao Andolan’ against alleged errors in newly printed school textbooks, in Balangir, Odisha. | Photo: PTI
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UP–Japan Investment Meet 2026
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, centre, during the UP–Japan Investment Meet 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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BWF World Championships Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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BWF World Championships 2026 indian at mixed double
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

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