'Walking On Razor's Edge': Farooq Abdullah Says J&K Govt Trying Its Best To Work For People

“Our ministers are not sitting idle; they are constantly on the move. Even today, they are out reaching the people. We are trying to reach everywhere within the resources we have. If we had vast oil and gas reserves, god knows where we would have reached. But we don't. And the financial reality is that we have had a setback; for a year, we have had to carry that burden. There was nothing left. Even then, by god’s grace, we are keeping our heads high,” Abdullah said.