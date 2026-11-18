The Jaipur Municipal Corporation launched a major anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, targeting approximately 80 unauthorized houses and commercial shops built on public land and roadside right-of-way across key city stretches.
Accompanied by heavy police deployment, municipal vigilance teams used earthmovers and JCB machines to raze illegal extensions, boundary walls, and permanent structures that had narrowed carriageways and worsened daily traffic congestion.
Civic officials stated that prior notices had been issued to property owners and shopkeepers before the clearance operation began, adding that the cleared stretches will be demarcated and monitored to prevent re-encroachment and facilitate road-widening works.
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Wednesday launched a drive to remove encroachments from more than 80 houses and shops along New Sanganer Road following an order of the Rajasthan High Court.
The drive, being carried out along an 800-metre stretch on the road, triggered protests by traders and residents.
JDA teams, assisted by police, demolished ramps, railings, tin sheds, staircases, boundary walls and portions of buildings falling within the road's prescribed width of 100 feet.
Several traders opposed the action, which led to a scuffle between protesters and police personnel.
At one location, members of a family stood in front of the machines that came to demolish a three-storey house.
Some women broke down during the operation. One of them said the house had been built using the family's lifetime savings.
Traders accused the administration of acting arbitrarily and expressed anger over the absence of local MLA Gopal Sharma.
One trader said the MLA failed to stand by the affected shopkeepers during the demolition drive.
JDA Enforcement Deputy Commissioner Ismail Khan said that the drive was aimed at clearing encroachments to restore the prescribed 100-foot width of New Sanganer Road between Sodala and Gurjar Ki Thadi.
He said around 70 to 80 encroachments were being removed in the second phase of the operation, while some property owners had already cleared the unauthorised portions on their own.
The JDA had removed encroachments from around 50 houses and shops along a 700-metre stretch between Gurjar Ki Thadi and Vivek Vihar during the first phase last month.