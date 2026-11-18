The Jaipur Municipal Corporation initiates a major demolition and clearance operation targeting around 80 illegal residential and commercial structures to clear congested road corridors, ease traffic bottlenecks, and reclaim encroached public land across the city

Authorities carry out an anti-encroachment drive at a mosque, in Jaipur. Mobile internet services were suspended in several parts of Jaipur ahead of an anti-encroachment drive being carried out along a road in which five religious structures, including a mosque and two temples, are being demolished. | Photo: PTI