A Delhi court has sought an action taken report from police on a complaint seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.
The complaint alleges her name appeared on the New Delhi electoral roll in 1980, before she became an Indian citizen in April 1983.
Sonia Gandhi has rejected the complaint as “wholly misconceived, frivolous, politically motivated, and an abuse of the process of law.”
A Delhi court on Wednesday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police on a complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared on electoral rolls before she became an Indian citizen. The court asked the station house officer of the IP Estate police station to file the report and listed the matter for November 28.
The complaint, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, seeks an FIR against Gandhi. Tripathi alleges that her name was included in the New Delhi constituency’s electoral roll in 1980, removed in 1982 and added again in 1983. Gandhi became an Indian citizen in April 1983, according to the complaint.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Tripathi submitted attested copies of electoral rolls for 1980, 1981 and 1983. The magistrate directed him to place the original attested copies on record. The court had allowed him to submit additional documents at an earlier hearing on November 11, Bar and Bench reported.
Sonia Gandhi has denied the allegations, describing the complaint as “wholly misconceived, frivolous, politically motivated, and an abuse of the process of law.” In an earlier reply, she argued that it relied on speculation, media reports and “imaginary applications” without producing foundational documents.
The case returned to the magistrate after a sessions court set aside an earlier order dismissing Tripathi’s complaint. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya had rejected it on September 11, 2025. Tripathi challenged that decision, and on September 21 this year, Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered a fresh consideration of the complaint.
The sessions court said the magistrate’s earlier order did not adequately explain whether the complaint disclosed a cognisable offence. It described the order as “non-speaking” and directed the magistrate to hear Tripathi and the police before issuing a reasoned decision. The court also said the earlier order had relied on photocopies of unverified records and had made improper observations about the roles of the Centre and the Election Commission in citizenship matters.
The allegations remain before the court and have not been adjudicated.