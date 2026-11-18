The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, received a Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase, a showcase of Indian metalworkers' skill. The metalcraft, from Bidar in Karnataka, uses a zinc-and-copper alloy with pure silver inlay. Artisans engrave patterns, insert silver wire and treat the surface to produce a deep black finish that contrasts with the silver detailing while the Indoensian Presidnet Prabowo Subianto received a Chola Bronze Sculpture. These works were described as the pinnacle of classical Indian metallurgy and artistic excellence.