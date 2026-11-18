Narendra Modi presented Indian crafts to world leaders during his Manila stop for the annual India-ASEAN Summit
Donald Trump received a golden Pichwaai painting from Nathdwara in Rajasthan, while Anthony Albanese was given a blue Jaipur pottery artefact
Sanae Takaichi received a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole in a Sadheli box, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr got a Kashmiri silk carpet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed world leaders traditional Indian arts and crafts as gifts to world leaders during his Manila stop for the annual India-ASEAN Summit.
Donald Trump was among the recipients of the gifts that drew on varied traditions from Rajasthan, Banaras, Kashmir, Karnataka, Gujarat and central India.
The lineup ran from paintings and textiles to metalwork and carved stone, and alongside Trump it extended to leaders from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
Gifts To Quad Leaders
Trump got a golden Pichwaai painting from Nathdwara in Rajasthan. The traditional cloth-painting style is marked by intricate detailing, bright colours and elaborate compositions.
The piece is created on carefully prepared cloth with mineral pigments and gold accents. Its imagery features lotuses, cows, trees and decorative borders. Official sources told PTI that the gilt finish gives the work a regal glow and that the tradition remains rooted in centuries-old practices, supports artisan communities and is valued as both a collectable and a decorative artwork.
Anthony Albanese received a blue Jaipur pottery artefact. The craft uses a quartz-rich mix instead of ordinary clay, resulting in a smooth, delicate and translucent surface. It is known for a glossy white base, cobalt-blue motifs and hand-painted floral, bird and geometric patterns.
Sanae Takaichi received a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole in a Sadheli box. The stole, woven from fine Katan silk, reflects Banaras’ centuries-old textile tradition. Presented in an elegant Sadheli box, it symbolised India's friendship, warmth and cultural esteem. Its royal blue hue stands for dignity, wisdom and harmony.
Gifts To South Asian Leaders
Philipine president Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. received a Kashmiri silk carpet, a hand-knotted craft admired for its sheen, soft texture, intricate design and durability.
Made from fine silk, such carpets require thousands of knots tied by skilled artisans. Some are completed only after months or even years. Their floral patterns, chinar leaves and geometric motifs draw on Kashmir’s natural landscape and artistic identity.
The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, received a Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase, a showcase of Indian metalworkers' skill. The metalcraft, from Bidar in Karnataka, uses a zinc-and-copper alloy with pure silver inlay. Artisans engrave patterns, insert silver wire and treat the surface to produce a deep black finish that contrasts with the silver detailing while the Indoensian Presidnet Prabowo Subianto received a Chola Bronze Sculpture. These works were described as the pinnacle of classical Indian metallurgy and artistic excellence.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received a silver-worked Urli. The traditional vessel showcases the skill and artistry of Indian metalworkers. It is decorated with intricate silver embellishments and is often used with water and floating flowers. It is presented as a symbol of purity, prosperity, hospitality and harmony.
Regional Folk Arts
Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong received a Gond painting. The folk art is synonymous with Gond communities across central India, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received a Rogan art painting. The centuries-old textile-painting tradition comes from Kutch in Gujarat and is practised by only a handful of artisan families in Nirona village. The process uses a thick, elastic paint made by boiling castor oil and mixing it with natural pigments.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received a leather wall hanging, a decorative work which is made from treated and cured leather, showcasing India’s rich folk-art heritage. Artisans soften and stretch the material before adding perforated, embossed and painted designs, including floral, geometric and wildlife motifs, often using natural vegetable dyes.
(With PTI Inputs)