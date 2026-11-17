Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “tough man” during the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila on Tuesday.
Trump highlighted cooperation among India, the US and Japan to increase rare earth production, saying America would meet its requirements within 10 months.
The meeting took place during Trump's three-day Asia tour, which includes the ASEAN summit and a visit to China.
US President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “tough man” during a meeting of Quad leaders in Manila on Tuesday, India Today reported.
Trump met the leaders of India, Japan and Australia in the Philippine capital at the start of his three-day Asia trip. The Philippines, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the bloc's annual summit and related meetings in Manila. Trump is also scheduled to attend the ASEAN summit during his visit.
Quad Cooperation On Rare Earths
During the meeting, Trump stressed the importance of cooperation among Quad members on rare earths. He described the grouping as bringing together some of the world's most successful partnerships, India Today reported.
Trump also pointed to efforts by the United States, India and Japan to increase rare earth production, saying that the US would have everything it needed within 10 months.
“Everything that we need, we’ll have in 10 months,” Trump said. “We’re producing major numbers when it comes to rare earth, and they are too, by the way. Japan is, India is, we are all doing it.”
China Visit And Regional Engagement
Trump is expected to discuss trade and economic agreements with regional partners in Manila before travelling to China.
During his China visit, Trump is due to hold three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has also raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the trip.
The visit is Trump's first overseas trip since his party suffered setbacks in the US midterm elections. It also comes amid major disruptions to US aviation.
The developments come as Trump seeks to strengthen regional economic and strategic engagement during his Asia tour.