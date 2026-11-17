Britain sanctions eight Israeli firms over West Bank settlements.
Tzav 9 faces sanctions over blocking Gaza aid trucks.
The move comes amid growing tensions between Britain and Israel.
The UK government said on Tuesday it would impose sanctions on eight Israeli companies involved in settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, along with an activist group accused of blocking aid deliveries to Gaza.
The measures include asset freezes and bans on company directors. The eight firms include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, all involved in building and developing homes in the West Bank, according to Reuters.
The sanctions were announced just ahead of the final deadline for bids on the E1 settlement project. The proposed development would split the occupied West Bank and separate it from East Jerusalem, breaking up territory that Palestinians see as central to their future state.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said protecting the two-state solution remained the government's guiding principle. "That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution," he said in a statement.
The UK also sanctioned Tzav 9, an activist group accused of repeatedly blocking trucks carrying humanitarian supplies, including food, water and fuel, into Gaza.
Tensions between Britain and Israel have grown sharply over the past three years, driven by disagreements over Israel's military campaign against Hamas and its plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The diplomatic rift deepened in September when Israel threatened to shut down the British Consulate in East Jerusalem after London announced trade sanctions targeting West Bank settlements.
However, diplomats from both countries reached an agreement at the last minute last month, preventing the consulate from being closed.
A decision by the Israeli government earlier this year to let settlers purchase Palestinian property in Palestinian-controlled areas paved the way for settlement outposts to emerge within Palestinian cities.