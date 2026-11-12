'Not Just Genocide, But Ecocide': Erdogan Slams Israel Over Gaza At COP31

Erdogan accuses Israel of causing environmental destruction in Gaza.
He calls the devastation 'ecocide' during his COP31 address.
Iran's Pezeshkian blames the US and Israel for environmental damage.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday turned the spotlight on the environmental toll of Israel's war in Gaza, urging world leaders at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya to recognise the destruction caused by the Israeli attacks.
He told the gathering that the destruction in Gaza went beyond the loss of human life and had also caused severe damage to the environment.
“What has taken place in Gaza is not only a genocide; it is also an ecocide,” he said, drawing applause from world leaders and climate envoys attending the summit, including representatives from the Middle East and neighbouring countries.
He pointed to the destruction of Gaza's natural resources and infrastructure, saying: “Centuries-old olive trees have been cut down in Gaza. The soil and water have been polluted in Gaza. And cities in Gaza have been turned into enormous piles of rubble.”
Meanwhile, Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the leaders who did not attend the gathering in Antalya, as Israel was not invited.
Those present included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Iran Accuses US and Israel Of Environmental Damage
Pezeshkian also used his address at the UN climate conference to criticise Israel and the United States, accusing both countries of causing serious environmental harm during attacks on Iran.
“The recent criminal and illegal aggression against Iran by America and the Zionist regime… has inflicted severe damage on the environment, releasing massive quantities of pollutants and greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” Pezeshkian said.
He cited strikes on fuel facilities near a major gas field in southern Iran, claiming they released around 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
“The deliberate strike on fuel depots near Tehran led to the release of another one million tons,” he added.
Pezeshkian called for measures to hold Washington and Tel Aviv accountable for the environmental consequences of their attacks.