Europe's Critical Mineral, Russia's War Industry: The Irish Exports At The Centre Of A Sanctions Row

Ireland's Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina refinery continues shipping alumina to Russia
The investigation traced Irish alumina to Russian smelters whose aluminium supplies include a Moscow-based trader linked to Russian defence contractors
Ireland has not established that the refinery's exports entered Russia's military supply chain, while the EU has kept alumina outside its sanctions regime
A cargo ship named Karin was preparing to leave Ireland's River Shannon estuary for Russia this week, carrying alumina from a refinery that has become central to a debate over Europe's sanctions against Moscow. The material, refined at the Aughinish facility in County Limerick, is used to produce aluminium, which has applications ranging from consumer goods to missiles, aircraft and drones.
An AP investigation reported that an estimated 491,307 metric tonnes of alumina had been shipped from Ireland to Russia between March and October, according to the activist group Alumina 22. The shipments remain legal under European Union trade rules, despite investigative reporting linking Russian-smelted aluminium to a trader supplying sanctioned defence manufacturers.
The controversy exposes a gap between the EU's restrictions on Russia's military-industrial supply chains and the industrial materials that remain outside its sanctions regime. Ireland's investigation has not conclusively established that alumina from the refinery entered Russian weapons production. But it has also been unable to independently verify the company's assurance that its exports are kept away from military supply chains.
Why Is A Russian-Owned Alumina Refinery Operating In Ireland?
Aughinish Alumina, located on the Shannon estuary in County Limerick, is Europe's largest alumina refinery. It was built in the 1970s and acquired by Russian aluminium producer United Company RUSAL in 2007. The company describes the facility as a major alumina asset, with an annual production capacity of approximately 1.9 million tonnes.
RUSAL is majority-owned by EN+ Group, which held 56.88% of its shares as of October 23, according to RUSAL's shareholder disclosures. Oleg Deripaska, the company's founder and a major shareholder in EN+, is individually sanctioned by the EU over Russia's war against Ukraine. However, RUSAL itself has not been placed under the EU's Russia sanctions regime.
This distinction matters. The refinery's Russian ownership has raised political and security concerns, but ownership alone has not resulted in an EU-wide prohibition on its commercial operations or alumina exports.
The plant is also an important part of Ireland's industrial infrastructure. It employs hundreds of people, supplies a significant share of the material used by European aluminium producers and contributes energy to Ireland's national grid. That makes a decision to restrict its operations more complicated than simply stopping a shipment.
How Does Irish Alumina Reach Russia's Defence Industry?
Alumina is produced by refining bauxite, a reddish ore, through a process involving heat, pressure and caustic soda. The resulting white powder is then smelted into aluminium, which can be combined with other metals to produce strong, lightweight and heat-resistant alloys.
Aluminium has extensive civilian applications, but its properties also make it important to military manufacturing. It is used in aircraft, missiles and drones, as well as in rocket fuel and explosives. Alumina is therefore an upstream industrial input rather than a material that is directly assembled into weapons.
An investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), published earlier this year with several media partners, traced Aughinish exports to Russian aluminium smelters, particularly Krasnoyarsk and Sayanogorsk in Siberia.
Customs and trade data examined by the investigators showed that more than half of Aughinish's alumina exports since 2023 went to Russian smelters owned by RUSAL. In 2024, around half of the refinery's annual output, worth approximately US$400 million, went to the two Siberian facilities.
The investigation then followed the aluminium produced by RUSAL's smelters to a Moscow-based trader, Aluminium Sales Company (ASK). Leaked transaction data showed that ASK paid RUSAL's trading arm more than $640 million for aluminium between February 2022 and April 2025. During the same period, around $337 million, or roughly one-third of ASK's revenue, came from aluminium sales connected to Russian defence contracts.
ASK's 2024 customer list included more than 40 companies under EU sanctions, many associated with Russia's defence-industrial conglomerate Rostec. They included manufacturers of missile systems, rocket platforms and military aircraft.
The investigation, however, could not trace a specific batch of alumina from Aughinish into an individual weapon. The material is mixed with alumina from other sources during the smelting process, making it difficult to establish the final destination of a particular shipment. The findings demonstrate a commercial link between the Irish refinery's exports, Russian smelters and a downstream defence supplier, but do not prove that a specific Irish cargo was used to manufacture a particular weapon.
Why Has The EU Not Banned Alumina Exports To Russia?
The principal reason is that alumina is not currently covered by the EU's export restrictions on Russia.
Ireland's government confirmed this position in a June parliamentary debate. Enterprise Minister Peter Burke told the Dáil that Aughinish was not an EU-sanctioned entity and alumina was not a sanctioned good. Its export to Russia was therefore not prohibited under the applicable rules.
The distinction between alumina and aluminium is important. The EU has restricted imports of Russian-produced aluminium, but has not imposed an equivalent ban on the export of alumina from European facilities to Russia.
The European Commission acknowledged this gap during a July 28 press briefing. A spokesperson said alumina was not subject to sanctions because the EU had sought to balance pressure on Russia's ability to finance its war with the potential impact of restrictions on European industry. The spokesperson specifically identified alumina as a critical raw material.
The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act lists bauxite, alumina and aluminium among the bloc's critical raw materials. These materials are important to manufacturing, industrial supply chains and strategic sectors, making their availability a concern for European policymakers.
RUSAL's ownership and Deripaska's individual sanctions status have also generated scrutiny. But the EU's existing measures have not designated RUSAL itself or prohibited alumina exports as a product category. The issue is therefore not an established case of an EU sanctions breach, but whether the current restrictions are sufficiently broad to prevent materials from indirectly supporting Russia's defence industry.
What Did Ireland's Investigation Find?
The Irish government launched an investigation after reports raised concerns that alumina from Aughinish was entering Russian military supply chains.
In July, Minister Burke said an independent review had made no adverse findings against the refinery. It found no information of sufficient evidentiary quality to confirm that alumina produced in Ireland was subsequently used to supply Russian arms manufacturers.
However, the review also identified a major obstacle: the lack of verifiable internal trade data within Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. RUSAL provided information asserting that alumina from Ireland was used to produce aluminium for export from Russia, but the Irish government said this could not be independently verified.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin similarly said the investigation had found neither definitive proof linking the exports to Russian weapons manufacturers nor definitive evidence ruling out that possibility.
In its response to the latest AP investigation, Aughinish maintained that its product had no connection to Russia's military supply chain. The company said it had engaged an independent firm to conduct monthly audits and provide Irish authorities with enhanced traceability.
The investigation's limitations are significant. Once alumina enters Russian smelters and is mixed with material from other suppliers, tracing its subsequent use becomes difficult. The absence of conclusive evidence therefore does not establish that the material has reached military manufacturers, but it also leaves the government's assurances incomplete.
Can Brussels Close The Sanctions Gap?
Pressure for an EU-wide restriction has increased. On July 8, the European Parliament backed a non-binding resolution calling for a ban on alumina exports to Russia. The measure expressed political support for closing the gap, but did not itself change the law.
Alumina was subsequently left out of the EU's 21st Russia sanctions package, adopted on July 23. The European Commission has since been consulting member states about the Irish exports and the findings of Ireland's investigation.
The obstacle is the EU's decision-making process. Sanctions under the Common Foreign and Security Policy are adopted by the Council of the EU unanimously. A proposal to restrict alumina exports would therefore require agreement among all 27 member states, including countries concerned about the impact on their industrial supply chains.
Other governments have taken a stricter approach. Australia prohibited the export of bauxite, alumina and related products to Russia in March 2022, including indirect supplies intended for Russia or its benefit. Ukraine also announced sanctions in October 2026 against Russian individuals and entities involved in supplying materials and components to the country's defence industry.
Within Ireland, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik has proposed temporarily nationalising the Aughinish refinery and redirecting its exports away from Russia. The proposal is intended to preserve employment and production while removing the Russian market from the company's business. It remains a political proposal, not an adopted government policy.
Why Is Stopping The Shipments Difficult?
The debate is not limited to Ireland's relationship with Russia. Aughinish is a major European industrial asset, and any interruption could affect jobs, aluminium production and the availability of a material that the EU itself classifies as critical.
In the Dáil, Burke warned that the refinery supported a substantial number of jobs, supplied a critical raw material, contributed electricity to the national grid and was important to the Port of Foynes. He said any action would have implications for European industrial and energy security.
The Commission has made a similar argument, suggesting that a broad prohibition could affect European industries dependent on alumina. Yet the commercial importance of the refinery also complicates efforts to ensure that its output is not indirectly supporting Russia's war economy.
The choice facing Ireland and the EU is therefore not simply whether alumina should be sanctioned. It is how to restrict a potentially important supply route without disrupting European manufacturing or the employment and infrastructure linked to the refinery. Redirecting exports to alternative markets could offer one route, but would require buyers, commercial arrangements and a workable transition.
The Karin's Russia-bound cargo illustrates the practical limits of the current sanctions framework. Investigative reporting has identified a downstream supply chain linking Irish alumina to Russian smelters and a trader supplying defence manufacturers, but the final destination of individual batches remains difficult to establish. Ireland's review has not proved military use, while the EU has yet to prohibit the trade.
The wider question is whether Brussels will act on the supply-chain risks identified by investigators or continue to prioritise the availability of critical industrial materials. Until the sanctions framework changes, exports of alumina from Ireland to Russia remain legally permissible, even as concerns over their indirect contribution to Moscow's war effort continue.