Russia Attacks Ukraine With Missiles, Drones Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Peace Talks

Russian attacks leave parts of Ukraine without electricity.
Zelenskyy reports 33 killed in school bombing.
Germany urges Moscow to engage in peace talks.
Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Tuesday, leaving large parts of the country without electricity. The strikes involved dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones and came a week before US-brokered peace talks were set to resume.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces carried out two strikes on Monday on a school in Komyshuvakha, near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region. The building was being used to distribute aid. At least 33 people were killed, while around 50 others were believed to be trapped under the rubble, he said.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities accused Ukraine of carrying out an overnight attack on a major oil refinery in Yaroslavl, which they said was set on fire.
The latest attacks came less than two days after a short humanitarian truce ended in Oleshky, a town under Russian control. The ceasefire had been arranged with the help of US First Lady Melania Trump.
The renewed fighting has also raised questions over the upcoming US-brokered peace talks scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11.
Moscow, meanwhile, claimed its forces had struck Ukrainian military positions near Komyshuvakha and two other settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
In a statement on Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry said up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed. It also claimed to have destroyed 15 vehicles and an electronic warfare station.
Germany Urges Moscow To Have Dialogue
Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of showing little interest in peace. He said the latest attack showed Russia was focused on killing people rather than building on the humanitarian ceasefire in and around Oleshky.
Germany has emerged as Ukraine's biggest supporter in its war against Russia since Donald Trump returned to the White House last year and ended US financial support.
Merz backed the planned peace talks, calling them "the right step" towards ending the fighting. However, he stressed that European countries must also have a role in the negotiations.
"But I would also say it is important for Russia to finally engage in serious negotiations on a ceasefire and a subsequent peace agreement," he added. "I have not seen any sign of this so far," Reuters quoted him as saying.