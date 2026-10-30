Novaya Gazeta says it will cease operations on November 9 after losing its Moscow office, funding channels and other resources.
The closure follows a series of actions against the newspaper and its journalists, including searches, arrests and restrictions on its operations.
The newspaper, founded in 1993, became known for investigative reporting and the work of journalists including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov and Anna Politkovskaya.
Russia’s independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has announced it will cease operations on November 9, saying pressure from the authorities and security services has made it impossible for the publication to continue working. The newspaper, which has been critical of President Vladimir Putin’s government and its invasion of Ukraine, said it had been left without an office, financial support or the means to operate after what it described as a sustained campaign against its journalists.
Editor-in-chief Sergei Sokolov said in a video statement on Friday that Russian authorities and security services had forced the editorial team to end its work. The announcement marks the closure of one of the country’s best-known remaining independent media outlets.
Novaya Gazeta Says Authorities Forced It To Shut Down
In a statement published on Friday, the newspaper said it would switch off the lights at its Moscow office, shut down its servers and leave its premises on November 9. It accused Russian authorities and security services of depriving it of the resources needed to continue publishing, including its office and the reader-donation platform that had helped finance its operations. “They've killed us,” the editorial statement said. There was no immediate comment from Russian authorities on the closure announcement.
The announcement followed a series of actions against the newspaper and its staff. Earlier in October, authorities searched Sokolov’s home and questioned him in connection with a criminal case involving journalist Oleg Roldugin, who was arrested in April. Roldugin was charged with unlawful access to computerised information and has pleaded not guilty, according to Russian state news agency RIA, as reported by The Guardian. He is awaiting trial under house arrest. The newspaper has also faced restrictions on its ability to publish and raise funds.
Newspaper Faced Mounting Pressure Since Ukraine Invasion
Founded in 1993 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Novaya Gazeta became known for investigations into corruption, human rights abuses and the Russian government. Its former editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, jointly received the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to safeguard freedom of expression. Six of the newspaper’s journalists have been murdered over the years, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, who was killed in 2006.
The newspaper’s difficulties intensified after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It suspended its print edition and reduced its operations after authorities revoked its media licence that year. Several journalists left the country and established Novaya Gazeta Europe, a separate publication operating from exile. Russian authorities also designated Novaya Gazeta a “foreign agent” in September 2026, a classification that imposes restrictions on organisations and individuals. The closure comes amid a wider crackdown on independent reporting, with journalists facing censorship laws and criminal proceedings over coverage of the war.