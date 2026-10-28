Air Force Sports Complex Near PM’s Residence Shut; IAF Chief’s Golf Farewell Cancelled

Delhi’s Air Force Sports Complex closed to members on Wednesday until further notice.
The closure cancelled outgoing IAF chief AP Singh’s farewell golfing event.
The housing ministry has sought the land allotted to the IAF, sources said.
The Air Force Sports Complex on Delhi’s Lok Kalyan Marg shut its doors to members on Wednesday until further notice, forcing the cancellation of a farewell golfing event for outgoing Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Hindustan Times reported quoting people familiar with the matter said.
The closure comes as the Centre moves to reclaim the land allotted to the IAF for the complex, which includes a golf course, swimming pool and restaurants. Located within Race Course Air Force Station near the Prime Minister’s residence, it is used by serving and retired officials.
Members said they received a message on Tuesday announcing the shutdown. “Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00am till further orders,” it read.
Singh retires on October 31. A former air chief said a “golfing-out” event is generally organised for an outgoing chief, who serves as the golf course’s patron-in-chief.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently informed the IAF that it required the land on which the sports complex operates, according to people aware of the developments.
“It was government land and so there was no need for any court order. The government officially took over the golf course,” a person familiar with the matter said.
An IAF spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
The move follows the Centre’s efforts to recover other prominent properties in the capital. On May 22, it directed the Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its premises to the Land and Development Office, invoking a public-purpose provision in the original lease deed.
The government said it required the Gymkhana land to “strengthen and secure defence infrastructure”. The club has challenged the termination of its perpetual lease in the Delhi High Court.
The Centre subsequently took possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground after a Delhi court declined to stay its eviction from the 15-acre site.