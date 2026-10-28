Kamindu Mendis' Unbeaten Fifty Guides Sri Lanka To Comprehensive Win Against Pakistan

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Sri Lanka registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ODI Tri-Series clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, October 27, to secure their place in the final. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Sri Lanka's pacers dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, with left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka delivering a sensational spell of 5/34. Pakistan were bowled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 29, while Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed 15. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the modest target in just 18.1 overs, finishing at 114/2. Kamindu Mendis led the charge with an unbeaten 62 off 60 deliveries, striking eight fours and two sixes. He shared an unbeaten 52-run partnership with Pavan Rathnayake, who remained not out on 23, sealing a comprehensive win for the visitors.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Haris Rauf
Pakistan's Haris Rauf checks Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bat during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, right, and Pavan Rathnayake walk off the field after winning the match during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake, right, and Kamindu Mendis run between the wickets during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Kamindu mednis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka prepares to bowl during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after he takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Arafat Minhas during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sril Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando, center, celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket of Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga, center, celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka, center, celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket of Pakistan's Saad Baig during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sril Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Cricket highlights-Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sril Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

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