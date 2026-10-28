Kamindu Mendis' Unbeaten Fifty Guides Sri Lanka To Comprehensive Win Against Pakistan

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 October 2026 2:48 pm

Sri Lanka registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ODI Tri-Series clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, October 27, to secure their place in the final. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Sri Lanka's pacers dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, with left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka delivering a sensational spell of 5/34. Pakistan were bowled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 29, while Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed 15. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the modest target in just 18.1 overs, finishing at 114/2. Kamindu Mendis led the charge with an unbeaten 62 off 60 deliveries, striking eight fours and two sixes. He shared an unbeaten 52-run partnership with Pavan Rathnayake, who remained not out on 23, sealing a comprehensive win for the visitors.