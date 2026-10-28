Kamindu Mendis' Unbeaten Fifty Guides Sri Lanka To Comprehensive Win Against Pakistan
Sri Lanka registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ODI Tri-Series clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, October 27, to secure their place in the final. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Sri Lanka's pacers dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, with left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka delivering a sensational spell of 5/34. Pakistan were bowled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 29, while Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed 15. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the modest target in just 18.1 overs, finishing at 114/2. Kamindu Mendis led the charge with an unbeaten 62 off 60 deliveries, striking eight fours and two sixes. He shared an unbeaten 52-run partnership with Pavan Rathnayake, who remained not out on 23, sealing a comprehensive win for the visitors.
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
Tags
RELATED STORIES
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Sophie Molineux And Grace Harris Among Top Players; 27 Slots To Be Filled
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Harmer Strikes Twice, Dismisses Head And Labuschagne In Same Over
Abhishek Sharma's 113 In Wellington: India's Powerplay Monster Has A Message For Flat-Track Critics