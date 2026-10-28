Day In Pics: October 28, 2026

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 28, 2026

image Prefer on Google
Poor air quality in Delhi
View of the Akshardham Temple premises on a hazy morning, in New Delhi. Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 232, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app. | Photo: PTI
1/5
Flydubai crew members felicitated in Dubai
President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and others meet the flydubai crew members, including Indian Captain Smit Machchhar who got injured in an attack by his co-pilot on a flydubai plane, in Dubai. | Photo: @DXBMediaOffice/X via PTI
2/5
Rajnath holds talks with US Secretary of War Hegseth
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the margins of a multilateral conclave, in Cebu, Philippines. Singh and Hegseth are in Cebu to attend a meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping. | Photo: @SecWar/X via PTI
3/5
Delhi Weather Poor air quality
Vehicles ply on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on a hazy morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
4/5
Kumaraswamy addresses media in New Delhi
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy addresses a press conference on the alleged sting operation controversy involving former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
5/5
Ranji Trophy: TN vs Railways-Day 3
Railways' Toufik Uddin Mondal celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan on day 3 of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D cricket match between Tamil Nadu and Railways, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories