Day In Pics: October 28, 2026

View of the Akshardham Temple premises on a hazy morning, in New Delhi. Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 232, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app. | Photo: PTI
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President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and others meet the flydubai crew members, including Indian Captain Smit Machchhar who got injured in an attack by his co-pilot on a flydubai plane, in Dubai. | Photo: @DXBMediaOffice/X via PTI
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the margins of a multilateral conclave, in Cebu, Philippines. Singh and Hegseth are in Cebu to attend a meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping. | Photo: @SecWar/X via PTI
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Vehicles ply on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on a hazy morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy addresses a press conference on the alleged sting operation controversy involving former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Railways' Toufik Uddin Mondal celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan on day 3 of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D cricket match between Tamil Nadu and Railways, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar