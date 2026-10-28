Bone Test In Question: BCCI Initiates Probe Into Bizarre Age-Verification Anomalies In Under-16 Cricket | Report

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Following several discrepancies in bone test reports, the BCCI has launched an investigation into the matter. Earlier, media reports highlighted how this year's test results contradict those from last year, showing that certain players appeared younger instead of aging naturally over time.

image Prefer on Google
bcci india vs rest of the world Centenary Celebrations plans
BCCI is considering an India-versus-Rest of the World XI match for its 100th anniversary celebrations. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • The BCCI has launched an investigation after media reports flagged discrepancies in Under-16 bone test reports.

  • The controversy first surfaced through alleged age-determination flaws in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association setup.

  • Similar irregularities were later reported in Rajasthan, raising wider concerns over junior cricket age checks.

The BCCI have launched an inquiry following media reports which revealed serious inconsistencies in the bone test reports of the U16 cricketers. The issue came to light in a Dainik Jagran report which exposed serious flaws in the age determination process within the UPCA. Similar cases have since come to light in Rajasthan.

The findings have again brought the age-fraud checks in age-group cricket into question. In age-group cricket, bone tests are used to establish the correct age group and to prevent age-fraud with anyone found to be over the age limit being disqualified from state level junior cricket.

Bone Identity: Technologies Used To Curb Age Fraud

By Sridhar Krishnan

Shared Consultants Link

A Dainik Jagran report said the irregularities were flagged in the Under-16 squads of both Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The same consultant handled the bone-testing procedures across both states, according to sources, though neither the BCCI nor the UPCA has officially confirmed this connection.

Following the publication on October 21, the BCCI received multiple complaints from stakeholders. A complainant revealed that BCCI officials contacted them directly to confirm that an internal inquiry is actively underway.

Experts and whistleblowers have urged authorities to cross-verify the Aadhaar card history of players whose medical ratings appear suspicious, ensuring complete transparency in junior cricket.

Related Content
Members of the Global Vaishya Federation and United Hindu Front hold a 'dharna' at Birla Mandir to extend their support for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
File photo of Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. - | Photo: File
Representative Image - File
Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Batting Defied Belief

By Outlook Sports Desk

Aging Backwards Anomaly

Bone tests are conducted annually for children under 16 to determine accurate age brackets and prevent age-fraud, ensuring players exceeding the limit are disqualified from state-level junior cricket.

However, the recent test reports revealed shocking mathematical inconsistencies. Rather than increasing by a full year over a 12-month period, some players' final age ratings actually decreased.

A player who recorded a final rating of 15.9 last year, which should have logically progressed to approximately 16.9 a year later, mysteriously logged a rating of 15.7 in 2026. That effectively made them two months younger than their previous assessment.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories