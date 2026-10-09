Arunachal Pradesh's Ranji Trophy Opener In Jeopardy As Factional Feud Paralyzes State Cricket

Arunachal Pradesh risk forfeiting their 2026–27 Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland on October 11 in Ahmedabad amid a legal dispute over the state cricket association
The High Court case has halted the association's functioning, preventing team selections and preparations for senior and age-group competitions
The BCCI cannot intervene until the court issues further directions, leaving players uncertain about their participation and earnings for the season
Arunachal Pradesh could miss their 2026–27 Ranji Trophy Plate Group opener against Nagaland, scheduled for October 11 in Ahmedabad, as a legal dispute over the functioning of the state cricket association remains unresolved before the Itanagar bench of the Guwahati High Court.
The administrative deadlock has already affected the state's participation in domestic cricket. Arunachal Pradesh failed to field their Under-19 side for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
The BCCI has also informed opposing teams that Arunachal may be unable to field sides until the court delivers its decision.
Senior players contracted to represent the state this season are also awaiting clarity on whether they need to report to Ahmedabad for the opening Ranji Trophy fixture. The association has been unable to organise selection camps or begin preparations for the domestic season.
The dispute followed the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association elections held in September, in which Nabam Vivek was elected president. Six district associations challenged the election process before the High Court, alleging irregularities.
The court heard arguments in the first week of September and reserved its order.
The pending case has prevented the BCCI from appointing an independent selection panel or taking over the association's operations.
“There is a stay order from the court and the BCCI cannot step in. There is no body functioning in the Arunachal Cricket Association. They could not conduct any selection camps or have any preparation for the season as no one was at the helm of affairs. So, until the court gives the clearance, we cannot do anything,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told The Indian Express.
Vivek said the association had informed the BCCI about the circumstances surrounding the dispute and the restrictions imposed by the court.
“We are not fielding teams because of the court order. The court stayed the election process and there was no interim order. We have already informed the BCCI about the ground reality,” Vivek said.
He maintained that Arunachal Pradesh could not field teams in domestic competitions without further directions from the court.
“If we field a team, it would be contempt of court. So unless there is an interim order or judgement, we are not in a position to play domestic matches from age-group levels to senior cricket,” he added.
Neither faction has reportedly sought an urgent hearing. The court's judgement remains pending, with no confirmed date for its delivery. An interim order could alter the current position.
Arunachal Pradesh's Ranji Trophy Campaign At Risk
Arunachal Pradesh finished at the bottom of the Plate Group standings in each of the previous two seasons. They lost all five matches in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign.
The state entered the mainstream domestic cricket structure following recommendations by the Lodha Committee, mandated by the Supreme Court. However, the team have struggled to match the standards of their competitors, including other North-Eastern sides.
The BCCI has previously intervened in disputes involving state associations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Bihar. In Arunachal Pradesh, however, the ongoing legal proceedings have prevented the board from making a similar arrangement.
Saikia said the BCCI appointed two committees to oversee cricketing operations in Bihar after receiving a request from the state association. The committees, comprising experienced national selectors, were assigned responsibility for the men's senior and junior teams and women's cricket.
“There was a request from the Bihar Cricket Association. So, BCCI appointed two committees – one for men and the junior boys and one for women – with some reputed national selectors."
"But with regards to Arunachal, we cannot appoint an administrator when the court is hearing the dispute. There is infighting between two factions and the high court has put a stay order in the functioning of the body which was in place. The judgement is reserved and can come any day,” Saikia told The Indian Express.
The first round of the Ranji Trophy is scheduled to begin on October 11, with Arunachal Pradesh due to face Nagaland in Ahmedabad. If they are unable to field a team, they could forfeit the fixture and potentially face suspension for the remainder of the season.
The dispute also leaves contracted players uncertain about their participation and earnings for the season, with the state currently unable to field teams across age-group and senior domestic competitions.