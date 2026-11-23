Salman Khan then revealed that Manish wasn't in the bottom spot for votes this week, pointing out that another contestant would have been evicted had he not chosen to walk out. Commending his decision, Salman said, “Manish, this is a very supportive gesture from your side. I want to tell everyone that Manish did not receive the lowest number of votes this week. Someone else would have left the house if he had not opted out."