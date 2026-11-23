Bigg Boss is in its 20th season.
The Salman Khan show is heading for its final leap, with Top 10 finalists secured.
Manish Goel left the show due to medical reasons.
As Bigg Boss 20 sprints toward its grand finale, the race for the trophy has come down to the top 10. During Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan broke the news of an unexpected departure from the house, one triggered by a medical emergency rather than audience votes.
Wild-card entrant and television actor Manish Goel was forced to bow out of the reality show prematurely after suffering a leg injury, snipping his stint short just as the competition heats up.
Manish Goel's Bigg Boss Stint Ends
The leg injury brought 42-day run as a wild-card entrant to an end on Day 77. Goel had originally entered the game on Day 35 alongside Nakul Dhull, whose own stay lasted under two days before he was ejected over a physical clash with Gullu.
Unlike standard evictions of Bigg Boss, Goel’s departure was a voluntary medical exit rather than the consequence of low audience support. His decision to step away inadvertently handed a lifeline to the week’s lowest-voted contestant, who escaped elimination. Throughout his nearly six weeks inside, Goel endured as a steady talking point, particularly for his shifting dynamic with fellow housemate Qazi Tauqeer.
Goel insisted to Khan that his recovery was his priority, "Hopefully, something good is written for me once I step out of here. The most important thing is that I recover first."
Salman Khan then revealed that Manish wasn't in the bottom spot for votes this week, pointing out that another contestant would have been evicted had he not chosen to walk out. Commending his decision, Salman said, “Manish, this is a very supportive gesture from your side. I want to tell everyone that Manish did not receive the lowest number of votes this week. Someone else would have left the house if he had not opted out."
Applauding Manish’s stint on the show, Salman remarked that the housemates would feel his absence: “We have not seen anyone like you across seasons. The house will miss you. Once you come out, you will realise the kind of chaos you created inside. You’ll have a blast seeing your own memes."
Before wrapping up, Salman asked Sanjay to reassure Manish that he had kept audiences entertained throughout his stay. Sanjay responded enthusiastically.
After Goel's departure, Bigg Boss 20 has now reached its top 10 stage. The remaining contestants include Qazi Tauqeer, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Young DSA, Mahhi Vij, Scout OP, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann and Gullu.