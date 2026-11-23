Shubman Gill broke into a celebratory dance after India successfully reviewed Tom Blundell's dismissal
Anshul Kamboj and Rishabh Pant combined to send Blundell back for 15 after a successful DRS review
Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand's fightback, taking the score to 202/5 at the time of writing
India captain Shubman Gill could not hide his delight after a successful DRS review helped India dismiss Tom Blundell on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
The moment came in the 77th over when Anshul Kamboj found Blundell's outside edge with a delivery that stayed low.
Rishabh Pant held on to a sharp catch behind the stumps, but the umpire initially ruled the batter not out. Kamboj was convinced, and Gill decided to trust his bowler and send the decision upstairs.
The review proved to be spot on. The SONIC technology detected a spike, confirming contact with the bat. As the big screen flashed the decision, Gill broke into a little dance near the slip cordon before running towards Kamboj to celebrate.
The rest of the Indian players soon joined in, while Blundell walked back shaking his head after scoring 15 off 54 deliveries.
Blundell's dismissal came at a crucial stage for India, with the second new ball just three overs away. His wicket left New Zealand five down at 176, giving India another opening to put pressure on the hosts.
At the time of writing, New Zealand were 202/5 after 90.2 overs, with Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell digging in to steady the innings and lead the fightback. The pair were looking to build a crucial partnership and chip away at India's 150-run lead.