Virat Kohli Pulls Off A Stunning One-Handed Catch In 1st ODI Vs New Zealand | Watch

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Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Virat Kohli took an amazing catch in the first slip to dismiss Nathan Smith during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4

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Virat Kohli Stunning catch
Virat Kohli | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning catch off Anshul Kamboj's over

  • He took the catch in first slip to dismiss Nathan Smith

  • After completing the catch, Virat Kohli celebrated the wicket with an archery celebration

India's former all-format captain Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning catch off Anshul Kamboj's delivery during the 1st ODI on Wednesday, November 4.

In the 28.3 over, Kamboj struck with a fuller-length delivery on the sixth-stump line to dismiss Nathan Smith. Smith went forward to defend, but the ball straightened after pitching and caught the outside edge, traveling low toward second slip.

Virat Kohli showed exceptional reflexes by swooping to his right to pull off a stunning one-handed catch.

Though the umpires went upstairs for a quick check. The decision came in India's favour. Smith departed for 1 off 9 balls, leaving New Zealand reeling at 115/7, while a jubilant Kohli celebrated the brilliant grab by pointing toward the dugout to let everyone know he still has it.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score

Virat Kohli followed up his stunning catch with an archery celebration, mimicking drawing a bowstring and shooting an arrow toward the fans.

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