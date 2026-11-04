Jailer 2 may stream online after November 10, 2026.
The OTT version could include around 30 extra minutes of footage.
Scenes featuring Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan may be restored.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is now running successfully in theatres after its October 15 release. A latest report states that Jailer 2's online version could differ from the one playing in cinemas. The action thriller may get an uncut OTT release with additional footage.
Jailer 2 OTT release latest update
News18 Tamil reported that the Jailer 2's streaming version may arrive after November 10, 2026. The report also said the online cut could include scenes left out of the theatrical release, though the makers have not confirmed any such plan so far.
Jailer 2 uncut OTT version
According to the report, around 30 extra minutes may be added. That version is expected to restore longer sequences featuring Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan that were not included in theatres.
Santhanam’s cameo may also return. The report said his appearance was removed entirely from the theatrical version and is now rumoured to be part of the online edition.
The official confirmation is awaited.
About Jailer 2
The sequel to the 2023 film picks up three months later. Once Varman dies, the idol trade group begins hunting for the person behind it and tries to recover three huge containers of idols that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian had hidden.
Dileepan leads the search. A devoted member of the group, he goes after the person behind the earlier events, only to get caught in a bigger scheme planned by the former warden.
Muthuvel Pandian faces the powerful Kalpak family, led by patriarch Chakri Kalpak, and the conflict grows into an all-out battle.
The film’s central question flows from that fight. It follows whether Muthuvel, backed by his allies, can take down the powerful group and face the consequences of his past actions.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Hakkim Shah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa among others in significant roles.
Rajinikanth's upcoming projects
Rajinikanth's next is Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the RKFI banner, the film also features Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in important roles. Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela are also reportedly part of the film.