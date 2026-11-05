Amaal Mallik argued that films can influence young people but cannot be treated as the sole reason behind criminal behaviour.
Mallik said songs with questionable lyrics and themes face far less scrutiny than films and named several tracks in that context.
He said family values, upbringing, political climate, personal experiences and trauma also shape behaviour.
Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has joined the row over violent films after the chainsaw attack at a school in Andhra Pradesh. He said movies by themselves cannot account for criminal acts and urged creators to think hard about how they depict violence.
Amaal Mallik on row over violent films after Andhra chainsaw attack
“I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Flags double standards
Mallik shifted the focus to music, asking why songs with dubious lyrics and themes draw much less scrutiny than films. Mallik wrote, “Let’s talk about songs too. If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too.”
He then named tracks that, in his view, should also come under the scanner if the same standard is applied to films. “Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic, both my songs, Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips, Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam. Why are they celebrated and used on reality shows?”
Mallik argued, “If you are getting so influenced by a film, you’re the fool,” he said. Mallik added that viewers should be able to tell the difference between fiction and reality. He pointed to several mainstream films.
Mallik said he has seen and liked Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF, even though some scenes in those films troubled him.
On parental responsibility
His concern extended to digital content too. He pointed to the spread of rap music and other material on YouTube and Instagram centred on murder, power, aggression and the objectification of women. He also questioned parents who play such music around children and encourage them to dance to it without weighing the content. He said film age ratings should be followed and infants or young children should not be taken to adult-certified screenings. He added that control over what children see or hear does not sit only with creators, but also with parents who let them access it.