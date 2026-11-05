On parental responsibility

His concern extended to digital content too. He pointed to the spread of rap music and other material on YouTube and Instagram centred on murder, power, aggression and the objectification of women. He also questioned parents who play such music around children and encourage them to dance to it without weighing the content. He said film age ratings should be followed and infants or young children should not be taken to adult-certified screenings. He added that control over what children see or hear does not sit only with creators, but also with parents who let them access it.