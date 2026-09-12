Amaal Mallik Calls Out Salman Khan Films For Not Crediting Him In Hero Anniversary Post

Amaal Mallik slammed Salman Khan Films for omitting composer and lyricist credits in a social media post celebrating the 2015 film Hero.
The disputed post highlighted the popular track "Main Hoon Hero Tera", which was composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by lyricist Kumaar.
Mallik expressed frustration over the lack of respect shown to the music creators behind the film's soundtrack.
Amaal Mallik has called out Salman Khan Films. The composer lashed out after an online tribute marking 11 years of the 2015 movie Hero left out acknowledgements for the featured track's songwriter and composer.
Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the romantic film served as the Bollywood launchpad for actors Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Mallik said the exclusion showed “audacity” and reflected an absence of respect toward music creators.
Amaal Mallik Hero movie song credit row
On Friday, SKF shared a video of Salman singing "Main Hoon Hero Tera" on its Instagram handle.
He wrote, “Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol ! It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer, is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned (sic).”
He added, “Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page. Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well, so that he knows you guys screwed up (sic).”
About the song
While Mallik scored the music for Hero, lyricist Kumaar penned the words for "Main Hoon Hero Tera".
Mallik’s brother Armaan Malik crooned the original version, while Salman Khan also recorded his own version on the track.
Amaal Mallik's career
Mallik has mostly composed and sung romantic melodies for films. His film credits include Jai Ho, Roy, Hero, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kabir Singh, among others.
Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Chal Wahan Jaate Hain and Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main are his independent tracks.
He also appeared in Bigg Boss 19.