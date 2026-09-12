Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have embraced parenthood.
The Grammy singer has earlier expressed her desire to become a mom.
In July 2024, Gaga revealed that she is engaged to Polansky.
Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have recently welcomed their first baby together. Page Six confirmed the news. In a couple of pics shared by the publication, the couple was spotted for the first time in Northern California with their newborn.
The baby’s name, sex and date of birth are yet to be revealed.
When Lady Gaga wanted to become a mother
Earlier, Gaga, 40, expressed her desire to become a mother. In a YouTube video from December 2019, discussing her 10-year plan, the Grammy singer said she hoped “babies” were part of that future.
“I want to do more movies, I want to have babies,” she said at the time.
In a March 2020 interview with InStyle, Gaga also said he wanted to start a family.
“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she said. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”
“It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’ ” she added.
The "Poker Face" crooner recently revealed that she hoped that motherhood would be her “next starring role.”
During an October 2025 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she said, “I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”
Gaga and Polansky's relationship
The couple were first linked in 2020 when they were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Later, they made their relationship official on Instagram.
They stayed together during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE that they had “been hanging out at her house” and “ordering delivery food”.
Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.
In July 2024, Gaga revealed to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Paris Olympics that she is engaged to Polansky.