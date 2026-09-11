Jimmy Kimmel Says Interview With James Talarico Won't Air On TV, Cites Trump's FCC 'Threats'

Kimmel said viewers who want to watch the Senate candidate interview will have to go to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel. “So if you want to learn about a candidate for the Senate tomorrow, you will have to go to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel where you will see it in its entirety,” he said. “And thank goodness we have that, because in the America we live in right now, that is the best that we can do until November, of course. Make sure you’re registered to vote, by the way, because that’s the most important thing you can do.”