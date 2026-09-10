Does US-Iran War Put India’s 2026 BRICS Balancing Act Under Pressure?

For India, this is more than a problem of drafting a joint declaration. New Delhi is hosting BRICS after signing the Bishkek Declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which condemned military attacks on Iran. At the same time, India remains strategically engaged with the US, Russia, Iran and the Gulf states, while Russia and China are increasingly challenging the US-led international order and Iran remains in direct confrontation with Washington. The question for the Narendra Modi government is how far it can maintain its long-standing policy of strategic autonomy when its partners are increasingly being pulled into opposing geopolitical camps.