Satya Niketan Building Collapse: MCD Suspends Three Engineers Over Negligence

MCD suspended three engineers over alleged negligence involving unauthorised construction enforcement.
The action followed the Satya Niketan PG collapse that killed seven.
MCD also demolished 41 buildings and sealed 61 unauthorised structures.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended three engineers from its building department over alleged negligence in acting against unauthorised construction, days after a paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan.
The five-storey building, which housed a boys’ PG near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed on Sunday afternoon. At least seven people died and seven others suffered injuries in the incident.
According to the suspension orders, the civic body acted against the officials for dereliction of duty and negligence in discharging their responsibilities related to unauthorised construction.
Assistant Engineer, Two Junior Engineers Suspended
The suspended officials include Ravinder Kumar, an assistant engineer in the building department of the South West Zone, previously known as the Najafgarh Zone.
The MCD also suspended junior engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav, who worked in the same department and zone. The orders took immediate effect under the applicable service rules and with the approval of the competent authority.
The civic body said it would not tolerate negligence by officials responsible for monitoring construction and acting against building violations. It directed field-level staff to remain alert and initiate timely action under prescribed rules.
The corporation also warned that employees who failed to perform their duties could face disciplinary proceedings.
Demolition and Sealing Drive Intensified
Alongside the suspensions, the MCD said it had demolished 41 unauthorised buildings and sealed another 61 structures.
The civic body said it would continue enforcement and administrative action across Delhi to ensure compliance with building regulations and prevent illegal construction.
The measures follow increased scrutiny of construction safety and municipal oversight after the Satya Niketan tragedy. The collapse raised questions about whether authorities had adequately monitored buildings used as private student accommodation.
Police have also been investigating the circumstances surrounding repair work reportedly taking place at the property before it collapsed.
Delhi Plans Disaster-Response Force
The Delhi government has separately decided to establish a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to improve the city’s ability to respond to building collapses and other emergencies.
According to an India Today report, officials discussed the proposal during a high-level meeting with the National Disaster Response Force. The government plans to constitute a battalion of approximately 1,100 personnel trained in disaster management, rescue and relief operations.
The proposed force would allow Delhi to deploy trained responders at the local level without relying entirely on external agencies during the initial stages of an emergency.
Under the plan, Delhi Fire Service personnel and Civil Defence volunteers would also receive specialised disaster-response training. The government aims to strengthen coordination among agencies and increase the number of personnel available for rescue operations.
The SDRF would respond to emergencies including building collapses, earthquakes and floods. The government has not yet announced a timeline for making the force operational.