India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Victory Over Tigresses

IND-W Vs BAN-W Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh. India will start as favourites after topping Group A with an unbeaten record, while Bangladesh finished second in Group B after losing to Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur's side have the stronger recent record, but Bangladesh's improved bowling attack and recent performances against top teams make them a serious threat. India's inconsistent middle order could be tested by Marufa Akter and the Bangladesh spinners, while Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal will be key to India's chances of reaching the final. Stay tuned for live updates.

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