India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Victory Over Tigresses

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India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Catch play-by-play updates for Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final between IND-W and BAN-W on Thursday, 10 September at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

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India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Womens Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final Updates
India Women qualified for the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 137-run thrashing of Hong Kong. BCCIWomen/X
IND-W Vs BAN-W Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh. India will start as favourites after topping Group A with an unbeaten record, while Bangladesh finished second in Group B after losing to Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur's side have the stronger recent record, but Bangladesh's improved bowling attack and recent performances against top teams make them a serious threat. India's inconsistent middle order could be tested by Marufa Akter and the Bangladesh spinners, while Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal will be key to India's chances of reaching the final. Stay tuned for live updates.
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India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Good Evening!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it is India Vs Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup semi-final. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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