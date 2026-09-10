East Zone End 13-Year Wait! Ishan Kishan's Side Clinch Duleep Trophy

East Zone ended their 13-year wait for Duleep Trophy glory after the final against South Zone ended in a draw, with a mammoth 708 in the first innings giving them a decisive 372-run lead. Captain Ishan Kishan led from the front with a spectacular 270, while Kumar Kushagra hit his sixth first-class century and Shikhar Mohan contributed a composed half-century. Mohammad Kounian Quraishi then capped East Zone's dominant performance with an unbeaten 116 in the second innings, as East finished 760 runs ahead overall before the match was called off.

East Zone team members pose with the trophy after winning the Duleep Trophy 2026-27, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. East Zone translated their complete dominance over the last 12 sessions into a Duleep Trophy victory after 13 years, overwhelming South Zone on the basis of a massive first innings lead on the fifth and final day of the final on Thursday. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar