East Zone End 13-Year Wait! Ishan Kishan's Side Clinch Duleep Trophy

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East Zone ended their 13-year wait for Duleep Trophy glory after the final against South Zone ended in a draw, with a mammoth 708 in the first innings giving them a decisive 372-run lead. Captain Ishan Kishan led from the front with a spectacular 270, while Kumar Kushagra hit his sixth first-class century and Shikhar Mohan contributed a composed half-century. Mohammad Kounian Quraishi then capped East Zone's dominant performance with an unbeaten 116 in the second innings, as East finished 760 runs ahead overall before the match was called off.

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Duleep Trophy Final East Zone vs South Zone highlights
East Zone team members pose with the trophy after winning the Duleep Trophy 2026-27, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. East Zone translated their complete dominance over the last 12 sessions into a Duleep Trophy victory after 13 years, overwhelming South Zone on the basis of a massive first innings lead on the fifth and final day of the final on Thursday. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone team members pose with the trophy after winning the Duleep Trophy 2026-27, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. East Zone translated their complete dominance over the last 12 sessions into a Duleep Trophy victory after 13 years, overwhelming South Zone on the basis of a massive first innings lead on the fifth and final day of the final on Thursday. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's captain Ishan Kishan, left, and Abhijit Sarkar kiss the trophy after winning the Duleep Trophy 2026-27, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Md Kounain Quraishi celebrates his century on day 5 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
South Zone's Tilak Varma, right, and his teammates appeal for a wicket on day 5 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Md Kounain Quraishi plays a shot on day 5 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Shikhar Mohan celebrates his half century on day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot on day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Shikhar Mohan plays a shot on day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates for the wicket of South Zone's Tripurana Vijay on day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
South Zone's Tilak Varma plays a shot on day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Mukesh Kumar, second left, celebrates with teammates for the wicket of South Zone's Mohmed Siraj on day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
South Zone's Tilak Varma gives autographs on day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's captain Ishan Kishan, left, walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his double century on day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's captain Ishan Kishan, right, celebrates his double century with Anukul Roy on day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's Kumar Kushagra celebrates his century on day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
East Zone's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his century on day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone
South Zone's Mohammed Siraj, back, shares a light moment with East Zone's captain Ishan Kishan on day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Duleep Trophy Final 2026 East zone vs South zone-
East Zone's Abhimanyu Easwaran plays a shot on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

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