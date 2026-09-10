East Zone End 13-Year Wait! Ishan Kishan's Side Clinch Duleep Trophy
East Zone ended their 13-year wait for Duleep Trophy glory after the final against South Zone ended in a draw, with a mammoth 708 in the first innings giving them a decisive 372-run lead. Captain Ishan Kishan led from the front with a spectacular 270, while Kumar Kushagra hit his sixth first-class century and Shikhar Mohan contributed a composed half-century. Mohammad Kounian Quraishi then capped East Zone's dominant performance with an unbeaten 116 in the second innings, as East finished 760 runs ahead overall before the match was called off.
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