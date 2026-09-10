East Zone End 13-Year Wait, Clinch Duleep Trophy After South Zone Final Ends In Draw

East Zone ended their 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy after the final against South Zone ended in a draw
Ishan Kishan's 270 and East's 708 in the first innings gave them a massive 372-run lead
Mohammad Kounian Quraishi's unbeaten 116 capped a dominant campaign as East finished 760 runs ahead overall
East Zone ended their 13-year wait for Duleep Trophy glory on Thursday, lifting the title after their final against South Zone ended in a draw. A colossal 708 in the first innings gave East a 372-run lead, which proved decisive as South failed to mount a serious challenge on the fifth and final day.
The trophy was effectively sealed long before the final day's play reached its conclusion. East's massive first-innings total put South under enormous pressure, and once they secured the lead, they only needed to ensure there was no route back for their opponents.
East continued to dictate terms on Thursday, resuming at 212 for five in their second innings and eventually reaching 388 for seven before the match was called off at 2.10pm. Their overall lead had swelled to 760 runs by then.
Mohammad Kounian Quraishi provided the final day's major highlight, scoring an unbeaten 116 to register his maiden first-class century. The batter reached three figures from 179 balls, bringing up the landmark with a brace against left-arm pacer CV Milind.
Quraishi also shared a valuable 150-run seventh-wicket partnership with Anukul Roy, who made 64. Their stand ensured East remained firmly in control even as the contest moved towards an inevitable draw.
The foundation for East's title triumph, however, had been laid with their extraordinary first-innings batting effort. They amassed 708 runs, with several batters making significant contributions before their bowlers completed the job by securing the crucial first-innings advantage.
Captain Ishan Kishan was the chief architect of that effort. The East skipper smashed 270 in the first innings and also displayed sharp tactical awareness throughout the final.
With such a huge total on the board, Kishan's priority was to secure the first-innings lead rather than unnecessarily prolong the contest. He explained that the situation demanded his side focus on taking all 10 South wickets.
"I think when you are the captain of the team, the first thing is situational awareness. We batted for roughly two days, right? Now, as a unit, we know this is essentially a first-innings shootout," Kishan said.
"So, our primary task was to take those first 10 wickets and gain that lead. If we have an innings lead (good enough to impose follow-on), why would I want to step back out in the blazing heat," he added.
Kishan's 270 was one of several standout performances for East. Kumar Kushagra registered his sixth first-class century, while Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan added a classy half-century.
Veteran Mohammed Shami also made his presence felt in his 100th first-class match, producing a spirited performance and showing the value of experience in a side that otherwise featured several younger players.
South Zone, in contrast, could not find the consistency required to challenge East. Mohammed Siraj bowled with pace and intensity on the final day, but received little support from the other end and could not change the course of the contest.
South's squad selection also came under scrutiny, with established domestic performers such as Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal and Sai Kishore left out. The replacements brought into the squad failed to make the kind of impact needed in a final of this magnitude.
East Zone, meanwhile, received contributions across the line-up and maintained control for virtually the entire match.
The draw ultimately mattered little. With a 372-run first-innings lead, East had already done enough to claim the title, bringing an end to their 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy.
For East Zone, it was a triumph built on overwhelming batting dominance, effective bowling and smart captaincy, and a long-awaited return to the top of India's premier domestic red-ball competition.