BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Deploys 15,000 Police Personnel, 200 Paramilitary Companies

Delhi Police has deployed a multi-layered security plan involving around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces for the BRICS Summit, with heightened security across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The arrangements are aimed at ensuring maximum security for visiting dignitaries while minimising disruption to daily life, officials said.
Special Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Agrawal said extensive preparations have been made in coordination with multiple agencies, including route surveys and advance traffic advisories.
“We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements,” Agrawal said.
Security Tightened At Airport, Hotels And Bharat Mandapam
Agrawal said security personnel will be deployed for law and order, traffic management and protection of visiting dignitaries across key locations, including the airport, hotels and scheduled and unscheduled destinations.
A multi-layered security system has been established at Bharat Mandapam, the main summit venue, with enhanced access controls, increased vigilance and other security measures.
Delhi Police is also coordinating with neighbouring states to ensure seamless security arrangements during the movement of foreign delegations, the officer said.
“Intelligence inputs will be coordinated and shared among the agencies concerned,” Agrawal said, adding that all available intelligence is being analysed as part of the security preparations.
Traffic Restrictions From September 10
The BRICS Summit is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, but restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to begin from September 10 and continue until around September 14, officials said on Wednesday.
Agrawal said the police were focused on balancing security requirements with the daily movement of people in the capital.
“Maximum security with minimum inconvenience to the public will be ensured,” he said.
(With PTI Inputs)