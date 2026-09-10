Pakistan Rules Out Military Action ‘For Now’ Under Mecca Pact After Houthi Strikes On Saudi Arabia

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Published at:

Islamabad says no military response has been discussed despite the pact requiring Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to treat an attack on one as an attack on all.

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Photo: Chatham House
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan says military action under the Mecca pact is not being discussed for now after Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

  • The pact requires Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to treat an armed attack on one member as an attack on all.

  • Islamabad says it will act under the agreement when the time comes and has warned Iran over the Houthis.

Pakistan on Thursday said there were no discussions at present about a military response under the Mecca agreement following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, but added that Islamabad would act under the pact when the time comes.

The comments came after Iran-backed Houthis struck Saudi cities and energy infrastructure this week, with the attacks raising questions about Pakistan's obligations under the joint defence agreement signed last month with Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Under the pact, an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan made the remarks at a weekly media briefing in response to a question on how Islamabad planned to fulfil its obligations under the joint defence agreement. “There is no such thing under discussion right ​now ... When time comes (we) will act under the agreement,” Khan said.

The attacks had by Thursday become a second theatre of war in the Middle East. According to Reuters, Islamabad has warned Iran to rein in its Yemeni Houthi allies after they stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has condemned the attacks but has provided no details on how it might respond under the terms of the defence pact. Pakistan has also been mediating the conflict between the United States and Iran.

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Khan also said there were no plans to expand the Mecca alliance, as Washington struggles to contain the regional upheaval that has also disrupted global energy supplies.

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