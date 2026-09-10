Pakistan Rules Out Military Action ‘For Now’ Under Mecca Pact After Houthi Strikes On Saudi Arabia

Pakistan says military action under the Mecca pact is not being discussed for now after Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.
The pact requires Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to treat an armed attack on one member as an attack on all.
Islamabad says it will act under the agreement when the time comes and has warned Iran over the Houthis.
Pakistan on Thursday said there were no discussions at present about a military response under the Mecca agreement following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, but added that Islamabad would act under the pact when the time comes.
The comments came after Iran-backed Houthis struck Saudi cities and energy infrastructure this week, with the attacks raising questions about Pakistan's obligations under the joint defence agreement signed last month with Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Under the pact, an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.
Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan made the remarks at a weekly media briefing in response to a question on how Islamabad planned to fulfil its obligations under the joint defence agreement. “There is no such thing under discussion right now ... When time comes (we) will act under the agreement,” Khan said.
The attacks had by Thursday become a second theatre of war in the Middle East. According to Reuters, Islamabad has warned Iran to rein in its Yemeni Houthi allies after they stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Khan also said there were no plans to expand the Mecca alliance, as Washington struggles to contain the regional upheaval that has also disrupted global energy supplies.