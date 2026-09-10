Who Is Abu Salem? The Gangster At The Centre Of A 25-Year Prison Sentence

The Supreme Court addressed the extradition assurance again in July 2022. It held that India remained bound by the sovereign commitment to Portugal and that Salem could not be detained beyond 25 years. At the same time, the court held that the period he spent in Portugal in a passport fraud case could not be counted towards the 25-year cap. Salem later renewed his effort for release. The Supreme Court first asked him to pursue the matter before the High Court, which rejected his remission plea in April 2026. The apex court heard the matter, completed arguments on July 27 and reserved its decision.