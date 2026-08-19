"India Can Do More": Palestinian Envoy Abu Shawesh's Message To New Delhi On Gaza Crisis

Gaza faces a "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis, Abu Shawesh says, citing over 73,000 killed and 95% of the population displaced.
He calls for boycotts of settlement products and institutions sustaining Israeli occupation.
He says India "can do more," including a high-level political visit to Palestine.
Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh said India's global standing and its parallel ties with both Israel and Palestine place it in a unique position to push for an end to the occupation, and called on New Delhi to speak out more forcefully against settler violence in the occupied territories.
While welcoming India's declared support for the Two-State Solution, he said New Delhi's stated position leaves no need for private assurances, and that India's growing relationship with Israel could instead be used as leverage to advance Palestinian rights. "We continue to believe that India can do more," Abu Shawesh told Outlook India, adding that India's strong ties with Israel "should become leverage for justice."
Edited Excerpts
Ambassador, what is the current humanitarian situation in Gaza, and what is your message to the international community?
Gaza is living through a catastrophic humanitarian disaster. Even during what the world called a ceasefire, Israel never truly ceased fire. According to the United Nations and even sections of the Israeli media, bombardment and killings continued uninterrupted. Israel has systematically destroyed Gaza’s infrastructure—its hospitals, water systems, sanitation facilities and schools. Out of 37 hospitals, only 19 remain partially functional. Nearly 95% of Gaza’s population has been internally displaced, while hundreds of thousands of homes have been reduced to rubble.
Beyond infrastructure, what do the human numbers tell us?
The numbers reveal the true scale of suffering. More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, including around 22,000 children. Over 17,000 women have been widowed, more than 20,000 children have become orphans, and thousands of amputees desperately need artificial limbs. Every night, families continue to sleep hungry. This is not simply a humanitarian crisis—it is a collapse of human dignity.
Why has the international community failed to stop this war?
I would say it is not merely a failure—it is a lack of political will. Peace has a clear meaning: ending the Israeli occupation and implementing the Two-State Solution. Israel refuses because it has not faced sufficient international pressure. The world united against apartheid in South Africa through boycotts and political isolation. If there is genuine will, similar pressure can be applied against occupation today.
You have called for stronger measures against settlements. What exactly should governments do?
Governments cannot simultaneously condemn settlements while allowing settlement products into their markets or maintaining institutional cooperation that strengthens occupation. If countries genuinely oppose settlements, they should boycott the economic and political mechanisms that sustain them. Words alone are no longer enough.
Is the Two-State Solution still achievable, or has it become only a diplomatic slogan?
It remains the only internationally valid solution. Unless someone presents a realistic alternative, the choice today is between a negotiated Two-State Solution and the reality of what I describe as a one-state apartheid system.
What are your expectations from New Delhi? Are you satisfied with New Delhi's current position on Palestine?
We expect much from India because of its enormous political weight globally. India enjoys strong relations with both Palestine and Israel, and we hope New Delhi will use that influence to help end the occupation. We also expect India to speak more vocally against extremist Israeli settler attacks occurring daily in the occupied territories. India’s declared position in support of the Palestinian people and the Two-State Solution is important, and we acknowledge it. But we continue to believe that India can do more.
India has significantly strengthened ties with Israel in recent years. How do ordinary Palestinians view this relationship?
We do not oppose India maintaining good relations with Israel. On the contrary, we hope India will utilise that relationship for the benefit of peace and for advancing Palestinian national rights. Strong ties should become leverage for justice.
Have you received assurances from the Indian government regarding the Palestinian cause?
India’s official position is already clear and publicly declared. Its commitment to the Two-State Solution and Palestinian rights does not require private assurances.
Is there any discussion on a high-level political visit from India to Palestine apart from the ongoing visit of high-ranking diplomat Sripriya Ranganathan's visit?
The ongoing diplomatic engagement is largely focused on practical cooperation, including hospitals and vocational training. We hope for a high-ranking political visit from India to Palestine.
Many people remain confused about Gaza and the West Bank. What is the fundamental difference in governance?
Under international law, Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem constitute one Palestinian territorial entity. The political division emerged in 2007, when Hamas took control of Gaza after toppling the Palestinian Authority there. Since then, Palestinians have faced both geographical separation and internal political challenges, and efforts continue to bridge those divisions.
Looking ahead, what does Gaza's reconstruction look like — and is humanitarian aid alone enough for the Palestinian cause?
At this stage, very little is clear. Gaza has been almost entirely devastated, and meaningful reconstruction cannot begin without a broader political framework and an end to destruction. Humanitarian aid is necessary—but it is not sufficient. It can address today’s suffering, but it cannot solve tomorrow’s future. Only a political solution can deliver lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.