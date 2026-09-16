Pakistan Naval Ship Collides With Indian Warship; MEA Summons Pak Diplomat

A Pakistan Naval Ship collided with an Indian Navy warship during a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea on September 15.
India said the Pakistani vessel was operating at high speed and manoeuvring unsafely, though no major damage was reported.
The MEA summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires and cited an alleged violation of the 1991 India-Pakistan agreement on military exercises and movements.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over what it described as the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of Pakistani naval units at sea.
According to sources, a Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) came close to a frontline Indian Navy warship on a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea on the evening of September 15 and subsequently collided with the Indian naval vessel, sources said.
According to the sources, the Pakistani naval ship was operating at high speed and manoeuvring in an “unprofessional and unsafe manner”, resulting in the collision.
The MEA said no major damage was reported in the incident, which took place in international waters, but added that the Pakistani naval ship’s conduct was in “direct contravention of Article 10” of the April 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troop Movements.
The Charge d’Affaires was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to exercise due care and respect the provisions of relevant bilateral agreements to prevent any recurrence. India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MEA said.