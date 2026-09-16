FIP Seeks Urgent Fatigue Review After 6 Pilot Deaths Since 2023

FIP flags six pilot deaths since November 2023 and seeks urgent fatigue-risk review.
Pilots’ body seeks uniform FDTL implementation and withdrawal of operator-specific dispensations.
FIP also demands stronger fatigue reporting, medical monitoring and a national FRMS oversight programme.
The Federation of Indian Pilots on Wednesday flagged six pilot deaths on duty between November 2023 and September 11, 2026 and asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to carry out an “urgent and comprehensive” review of fatigue risks across Indian aviation operations.
The pilots’ body urged the regulator to tighten oversight of fatigue-management practices, including flight duty time limitation rules and fatigue risk management systems. In its letter, FIP linked the issue to growing concern over fatigue-related operational risks, pilot well-being and gaps in recovery time.
The appeal matters because the duty-time rules remain only partly in force. Airlines continue to operate with waivers in some areas, while pilot groups have raised concerns over rostering, night operations and medical monitoring.
Duty Rules Eased
The backdrop is a regulatory rollback. In December, DGCA eased some pilot duty rules after a staffing crunch forced IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, to cancel hundreds of flights.
The flight duty time limitation rules are yet to be fully implemented. Airlines have managed waivers, particularly for Boeing 787 Dreamliner operations and night flying.
That has kept the fatigue debate alive. FIP’s latest letter comes as concerns persist over delayed implementation of approved duty-time protections and operator-specific dispensations.
FIP Letter Demands
FIP sharpened its warning on Wednesday. In its letter to the aviation regulator, it wrote that it remains deeply concerned about increasing evidence of fatigue-related operational risks and the continued deferment and dilution of certain FDTL provisions through operator-specific dispensations.
It added that the six pilot deaths have heightened concerns over cumulative fatigue, circadian disruption, recovery opportunities and pilot well-being. At the same time, FIP wrote that it does not seek to establish any direct causal link between fatigue and the individual deaths.
FIP stated: “We believe that these events warrant an urgent and comprehensive review of fatigue exposure, rostering practices, recovery opportunities, medical surveillance, and FRMS effectiveness across Indian aviation operations.”
The pilots’ body sought an independent scientific review of pilot health trends and fatigue-related medical events. It also asked for the immediate withdrawal of FDTL dispensations granted to operators and a uniform implementation of all approved provisions.
FIP further called for the establishment of a DGCA-led National FRMS Oversight Programme. It also sought mandatory quarterly fatigue-reporting and FRMS performance submissions by operators, along with formal participation of pilot representative bodies in future FDTL and FRMS discussions.
Fatigue Reporting Concerns
FIP also raised a reporting gap. It alleged that pilot fatigue remains significantly under-reported because of concerns over roster disruption, operational pressures and perceived career consequences.
The body wrote that current fatigue-reporting mechanisms need greater transparency and stronger protection for pilots who report fatigue. That, it argued, is necessary if the regulator wants a clearer picture of operational risk.
FIP added that pilot deaths, irrespective of their eventual medical findings, should be treated as an opportunity for the Indian aviation system to strengthen fatigue-risk governance, improve pilot health monitoring and reinforce the principle that safety must remain the overriding consideration in civil aviation.