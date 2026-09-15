Day In Pics: September 15, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 15, 2026

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Commercial gas cylinder blast in Navi Mumbai
Police and administrative officials inspect the site after a commercial gas cylinder blast at an eatery damaged six shops and injured two workers, in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI
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Woman biker hit-and-run case
Police personnel arrive at the residence of biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, to record her statement regarding the recent hit-and-run incident in Gurugram, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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Landslide in Rudraprayag
Rescue and disaster management personnel clear debris and boulders to restore the damaged Kedarnath pedestrian trek route following a landslide near the Chirbasa helipad, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand. | Photo: PTI

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