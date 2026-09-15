Roma Keep Rolling As Malen And Pisilli Seal Fourth Straight Serie A Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 September 2026 2:17 pm

Roma maintained their perfect start with a 2-0 victory over Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on September 14. The visitors broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when Donyell Malen capitalised after Paulo Dybala intercepted a poor pass from Torino goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Torino had opportunities to respond after the break but struggled to turn their possession into a decisive equaliser. Roma eventually put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time, when Niccolo Pisilli finished from an angle after Gianluca Mancini kept the ball in play near the byline. The victory gave Gian Piero Gasperini’s side four wins from four league matches and kept them level with Inter at the summit on 12 points.