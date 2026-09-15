Roma Keep Rolling As Malen And Pisilli Seal Fourth Straight Serie A Win

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Roma maintained their perfect start with a 2-0 victory over Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on September 14. The visitors broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when Donyell Malen capitalised after Paulo Dybala intercepted a poor pass from Torino goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Torino had opportunities to respond after the break but struggled to turn their possession into a decisive equaliser. Roma eventually put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time, when Niccolo Pisilli finished from an angle after Gianluca Mancini kept the ball in play near the byline. The victory gave Gian Piero Gasperini’s side four wins from four league matches and kept them level with Inter at the summit on 12 points.

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Serie A: Torino vs Roma
Roma's Donyell Malen, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A: Roma vs Torino
Roma's Bryan Cristante, left, and Torino's Gvidas Gineitis, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer: Torino vs Roma
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, and Torino's Nikola Vlasic, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer: Roma vs Torino
Roma's Matias Soule, left, and Torino's Eray Comert, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer Match: Torino vs Roma
Roma's Donyell Malen, left, scores the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Torino vs Roma
Torino's Kian Fitz-Jim, left, plays the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Roma vs Torino
Roma's Emanuele Lulli, left, and Torino's Alessio Cacciamani, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A 2026-27: Torino vs Roma
Roma's Nahuel Molina, left, and Torino's Nikola Vlasic, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A 2026-27: Roma vs Torino
Roma's Nahuel Molina, right, and Torino's Daniel Braganca, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Serie A Soccer: Torino vs Roma
Roma's Marten De Roon, right, and Torino's Duvan Zapata challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between FC Torino and AS Roma in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

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