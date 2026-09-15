Varun Chakaravarthy Injury Timeline: How Three Different Setbacks Put BCCI Medical Team Under Scanner

Varun Chakaravarthy has suffered multiple injury setbacks during 2026, including a foot injury and hamstring strain
A fresh side strain has ruled him out of the remaining Afghanistan T20Is and put his Asian Games participation in doubt
The spinner faces another rehabilitation period with India’s Asian Games campaign fast approaching
Varun Chakaravarthy’s injury troubles have taken another turn, with the India spinner now facing a race against time to be fit for the 2026 Asian Games. The 35-year-old had only recently returned from a hamstring injury when a fresh side strain forced him out of the remainder of the Afghanistan T20I series.
The setback is particularly significant because Chakaravarthy had completed rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and cleared a fitness test before making his comeback.
IPL 2026: Playing Through Multiple Injuries
Chakaravarthy’s injury issues became increasingly complicated during IPL 2026. The spinner played through physical problems for Kolkata Knight Riders, including a hairline fracture in his left foot. Reports also indicated that he had suffered fractures to two bowling fingers earlier in the season. Despite those setbacks, he continued to feature for KKR and finished the campaign with 11 wickets in 11 matches.
The injuries eventually forced him to miss India’s T20I series against Ireland. In June, the BCCI confirmed that Chakaravarthy was in the final stages of rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence following his left-foot injury and would not be available for the Ireland series.
Grade 2 Hamstring Injury Adds to Concerns
Chakaravarthy returned to India's squad for the England T20I series but suffered another setback during the third match at Trent Bridge in July. He sustained a left hamstring injury, with an MRI revealing a Grade 2 strain. The BCCI subsequently ruled him out of the remaining matches and sent him back to the Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation.
After completing his recovery programme and passing a fitness assessment, Chakaravarthy was cleared to return against Afghanistan. His comeback initially looked encouraging, as he bowled four overs for 1/16 in India’s seven-wicket win in the opening T20I on September 13.
Fresh Side Strain Puts Asian Games Spot in Doubt
However, the comeback lasted only one match. Chakaravarthy underwent a scan after the Afghanistan game, with an MRI revealing a fresh side strain. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining two T20Is in the series.
The timing has created another concern for India, with the Asian Games campaign approaching. The Indian contingent is scheduled to depart on September 18, leaving limited time for Chakaravarthy to recover. His participation is now in doubt, with his fitness expected to be assessed before a final decision is taken.
As mentioned above, the spinner had completed rehabilitation for his Grade 2 hamstring injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and cleared a fitness assessment before returning against Afghanistan, only to suffer a side strain after one game. While it would be premature to directly blame the medical team, the sequence has inevitably put the BCCI’s return-to-play protocols under scrutiny.
The Centre of Excellence has a structured rehabilitation system involving medical assessment, workload monitoring and return-to-play matches, making Chakaravarthy’s latest setback an important test of that process. With the spinner now back at the CoE for further assessment, India will hope the latest injury is managed carefully rather than allowing another rushed comeback to prolong his difficult 2026 injury run.