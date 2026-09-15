Asian Games 2026: Three Players Who Replace Injured Varun Chakaravarthy?

Varun Chakaravarthy’s side strain has put his Asian Games participation in doubt
Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Vipraj Nigam emerge as potential replacement options
Kuldeep brings international experience, while Krunal offers all-round value and Nigam provides youthful leg-spin
Varun Chakaravarthy’s latest injury has put India’s Asian Games plans under scrutiny just days before the squad’s departure for Japan. The 35-year-old spinner suffered a side strain during India’s opening T20I against Afghanistan in Delhi, having returned to the side after recovering from a hamstring injury.
He bowled four overs and finished with 1/16 in India’s seven-wicket win, but was subsequently ruled out of the remaining matches in the series. His availability for the Asian Games remains uncertain, leaving the selectors with a decision to make if he fails to recover in time.
Three Spin Options India Could Consider
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav would arguably be the most experienced replacement if India decide they need a proven international wrist-spinner. The left-armer has continued to operate at the highest level and recently returned from a productive county stint, where he registered a 10-wicket match haul for Yorkshire.
His international experience also gives him an advantage over the other options. In 2026, Kuldeep has featured across formats, including the T20 World Cup and India's subsequent assignments. His IPL 2026 campaign produced 10 wickets in nine matches, although he conceded at a high economy rate. His ability to produce wickets through flight, turn and variation makes him an attractive option.
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya offers India something different: control with the ball plus genuine lower-order batting. The left-arm orthodox spinner has remained an important T20 option for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was among India's most economical slow bowlers during the previous IPL season.
In IPL 2026, he collected 15 wickets, including a best of 2/16, while regularly bowling four-over spells. His experience in international cricket and the IPL makes him a ready-made option, although selecting him alongside Axar Patel could give India two similar left-arm orthodox choices. Krunal's batting, however, could make the combination more flexible, particularly if the Asian Games squad requires additional depth.
Vipraj Nigam
Vipraj Nigam represents the youthful option and could be an intriguing choice if the selectors want to invest in a rising leg-spin all-rounder. The Delhi Capitals player has already gained valuable exposure at the highest level and was retained by the franchise for IPL 2026. Across his IPL career, Nigam has played 19 matches, scoring 157 runs and taking 13 wickets, with a best bowling effort of 2/18.
In the 2026 season, he played five matches and picked up two wickets. He has also produced encouraging numbers in domestic cricket, including 13 wickets in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His relative inexperience remains the biggest question mark, but his batting adds another dimension.