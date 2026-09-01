When Did Hardik And Krunal Pandya Last Play Together For India?

Hardik and Krunal Pandya last played together for India in the July 20, 2021 ODI against Sri Lanka
Krunal has revived his India hopes after impressive IPL performances, taking 14 wickets in IPL 2026
Hardik’s latest injury setback could affect the possibility of a Pandya brothers reunion for India
For Indian cricket fans, the possibility of seeing Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya in the same India XI again has an obvious nostalgia factor. The brothers have already shared the field for India, but it has been more than five years since their last appearance together.
Now, with Hardik working his way back from injury and Krunal once again in the national selection conversation after a strong IPL 2026 campaign, the prospect of a reunion has returned. However, Hardik's latest fitness setback means his availability for the upcoming Afghanistan T20Is is now uncertain.
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya last played together for India in 2021
The last time the Pandya brothers featured together for India was July 20, 2021, during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India won the match by three wickets after chasing down Sri Lanka's 275/9 with two balls to spare.
It was not exactly a dream individual outing for either brother.
Hardik bowled four overs and conceded 20 runs without taking a wicket. Krunal was given a longer spell of eight overs, conceding 37 runs, also without a wicket.
With the bat, their fortunes were contrasting. Hardik was dismissed for a three-ball duck, while Krunal produced a patient 35 off 54 balls, batting at No. 7.
Interestingly, the brothers' international partnership began just months earlier. Krunal made his ODI debut against England in March 2021, while Hardik had already established himself as one of India's leading all-rounders.
Why could the Pandya brothers return to India's XI together?
Krunal's potential return has been driven largely by his recent IPL performances. Since joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025, he has become an important part of their spin-bowling unit. He claimed 17 wickets in IPL 2025 and 14 in IPL 2026, while also contributing with the bat.
Krunal has also made it clear that playing for India remains his ultimate ambition. He has not represented the national side since the 2021 Sri Lanka tour, despite finishing his international career with 254 runs and 17 wickets across 24 matches.
Hardik, meanwhile, remains a key part of India's white-ball plans. He played in India's triumphant 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, but a quadriceps injury subsequently ruled him out of the England ODI series. He had been working at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before a fresh leg niggle reportedly disrupted his comeback plans.
India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan begins on September 13 in Delhi, with matches also scheduled for September 15 and 17. Whether both brothers are available, let alone selected together, remains to be seen.